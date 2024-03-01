5 useful things to own in GTA Online this week (March 1-6)

Playing GTA Online this week is quite exciting because Rockstar Games is offering some great discounts and bonus cash and RP rewards on certain items in the game. This has created a great opportunity for players to obtain a good amount of cash for significantly less effort and get their hands on some great items without going broke.

However, picking out the best items among the various on sale can be a little tricky. On the other hand, there are things that we recommend everyone should purchase to get the current bonuses as well.

So, this article will list five useful items that every player should obtain in GTA Online this week.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Compact Grenade Launcher, Stinger TT, and three other great items you should own in GTA Online this week

1) Karin Futo GTX

The best reason to own the Karin Futo GTX in GTA Online this week is not just because it is one of the best drift cars in the game but also because Rockstar Games is offering 2x cash and RP on Drift Races in the online multiplayer mode.

This is the perfect opportunity to have fun, hone your driving skills, and earn great cash from these races. Thanks to its compact size and simplistic design, the Karin Futo GTX can easily maneuver through tight corners and bend where other cars might struggle.

Note that you will need to spend $1,590,000 to purchase this car and more to equip the Drift Tuning. Fortunately, the ongoing GTA Online weekly update is also offering a 20% discount on this upgrade for this week.

2) Compact Grenade Launcher

The best about the online multiplayer mode is the freedom it offers players to wreak havoc on the city of Los Santos. If you're interested in doing this, you should get the Compact Grenade Launcher in GTA Online this week, which can be contained at a whopping 40% off from the Gun van.

Usually, the weapon costs $45,000 in the game, but you can get it for a mere $27,000, thanks to the discount. The Compact Grenade Launcher is an interesting weapon that allows you to shoot grenades while riding a motorcycle or riding shotgun in a car.

It is both devastating and easy to carry around. However, you will need to get used to its ailing and firing since it can be a little tricky to do so.

3) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of the best and fastest cars in the game, and you can purchase it at a massive 40% discount in GTA Online this week. Not only is this car beautiful, thanks to Rockstar Games basing its design on the real-life Ferrari Roma, but it also packs solid performance under the hood.

The car can equip both the HSW Performance Mod (only on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S) and the Imani Tech Upgrades. While the HSW allows it to surpass its base top speed of 132.00 mph (212.43 km/h) and reach 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h), the Imani Tech offers excellent protection.

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is an armored sports can in the game, utilizing Imani Tech. It can equip the Missile Lock-On Jammer and extra Armor Plating, making it a solid ride across the town. You can purchase it for $1,428,000 in GTA Online this week.

4) Karin Boor

If you're looking for an off-road vehicle in GTA Online this week that is cheap and has that old-school look, then you should go with Karin Boor. It is a decent vehicle in the game with good off-roading capabilities and a simple design that several players like.

Based on the real-life Subaru BRAT, Karin Boor usually costs $1,280,000. However, the ongoing 40% discount on the GTA Online car this week means you can obtain it for a mere $768,000. This is a decent price for a vehicle with AWD and decent performance.

The car has a top speed of 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h), which is neither too fast nor too slow when going down a rough slope in the game.

5) Vapid Flash GT

The best part about the Vapid Flash GT in GTA Online this week is that you won't need to spend a dollar to own it. All you need to do is visit the Diamond Casino and Resort and try your luck at the Lucky Wheel. If it is your day, you will win this great car in the game for free.

The Vapid Flash GT is a Sports car in the game that packs decent performance under its hood and is great for players who like Rally Races and cars participating in them. This vehicle might only go 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h) on a straight road, but it truly shines on twists and turns.

It has good acceleration and exceptional handling, making it an excellent option for anyone looking for adventure in the game. Since you can obtain and own this car for free in GTA Online this week, we highly recommend everyone to get it.

