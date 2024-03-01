5 facts about Karin Boor in GTA Online, and is it worth buying?

The Karin Boor has been in GTA Online for nearly a year now, helping many players travel the map and complete missions. Rockstar Games released it in April 2023 as a drip-feed part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update. It was the last vehicle of the Winter 2022 DLC and remained in the limelight for a while. However, after that, it slowly started to disappear from the streets. As a result, many new fans may not be aware of its existence.

This article lists five facts about this car that could help GTA Online players decide whether or not to buy it.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

5 interesting facts to know about the GTA Online Karin Boor

1) An off-road truck

The Karin Boor is an off-road vehicle in GTA Online that also has coupe utility-like features. It is a two-seater compact car with a bed extension. The base model has enough ground clearance to help you easily pass through most uneven terrains.

The vehicle also has an all-wheel drive layout, making it easy for the driver to control it in difficult situations. Skilled drivers can also perform short drifts with it.

2) A tough Japanese car

The Karin Boor is a near-perfect replica of the real-life second-generation Subaru BRAT. However, a close inspection of the vehicle reveals that Rockstar Games also added elements from the 1980-1984 Toyota Cresta (X50-X60) and the fourth-generation Toyota Hilux (N50/60/70).

The Karin Boor has a rectangular design with a long hood and truck bed. Its base model looks like a simple NPC car. However, with proper customization, you can make it a rally race car in GTA Online.

3) Has plenty of customizations

Rockstar Games offers a surprising amount of customizations for the Karin Boor. It is one of the best customizable cars in GTA Online that becomes nearly unrecognizable after modifications. The Los Santos Customs workshop offers 20 bumpers, five exhausts, three fenders (two of them have snorkels), 11 hoods, 15 liveries, 10 truck beds, and many more.

The multiple choice of fenders and truck beds allows you to build different variants of the car. However, to make it a proper off-road vehicle, you must choose the wheels, bumpers, and suspension carefully.

4) Race performance

Rockstar Games allows players to use the Karin Boor in all kinds of race missions in GTA Online. However, it is best to use it only for off-road races as its top speed is only 112.50 mph or 181.05 km/h. It is the eighth fastest off-road car and 13th if you also consider the off-road motorcycles.

The Karin Boor is powered by a twin-cam inline-6 engine fitted with carburetors. It has a small four-speed transmission box. Efficient drivers can finish a lap with it in 1:10.754 minutes. However, you should not compete with vehicles from other classes, as sports and supercars in GTA Online can easily outrun it.

5) Affordable vehicle

If you are tight on the budget, the Karin Boor is an affordable choice for you. The Southern San Andreas Super Autos website charges a fixed price of $1,280,000 for the vehicle, which is cheap considering the current vehicle market in the game.

Additionally, after the latest GTA Online weekly update, you can get it at a 40% discount. A full modification of the vehicle costs around $330,000.

Is it worth buying the Boor in GTA Online?

The straightforward answer would be no. Despite the aforementioned qualities, the Karin Boor feels lackluster compared to other off-road cars in the multiplayer game. Surprisingly, even cheaper and slower vehicles have more character and features.

Therefore, while you look for good off-road cars before the GTA 6 release date, you should avoid this vehicle.

