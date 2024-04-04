Which is the best Bunker location in GTA 5 Online after Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update?

Those interested in the Gunrunning business in GTA 5 Online must be wondering about the best Bunker location. While this title offers various properties to choose from, each in different places, getting the right one makes operating this establishment a breeze. You can also complete missions in Invite Only sessions to avoid interference from other players, especially griefers, using the Bunker.

Additionally, this week is the best time to get a bunker as Rockstar Games has discounted all its properties and upgrades for a limited time. For those interested, here is the best Bunker location in GTA 5 Online after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

Chumash is still the best Bunker location in GTA 5 Online, even after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

GTA Online Bunkers can be bought from Maze Bank Foreclosures. Here is a list of all relevant properties and how much they cost without discounts:

Paleto Forest Bunker - $1,165,000

- $1,165,000 Raton Canyon Bunker - $1,450,000

- $1,450,000 Lago Zancudo Bunker - $1,550,000

- $1,550,000 Chumash Bunker - $1,650,000

- $1,650,000 Grapeseed Bunker - $1,750,000

- $1,750,000 Route 68 Bunker - $1,950,000

- $1,950,000 Grand Senora Oil Fields Bunker - $2,035,000

- $2,035,000 Grand Senora Desert Bunker - $2,120,000

- $2,120,000 Smoke Tree Road Bunker - $2,205,000

- $2,205,000 Thomson Scrapyard Bunker - $2,290,000

- $2,290,000 Farmhouse Bunker - $2,375,000

Out of all these options, Chumash is the best Bunker location in GTA 5 Online. It has arguably been so for a long time and maintains that position even after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

This is mainly because of two reasons — price and connectivity to Los Santos. The former is pretty self-explanatory, but the latter is important because selling products through GTA Online Bunker Sell Missions in Los Santos is more profitable than doing that in Blaine County.

This is the best Bunker location in GTA 5 Online (Image via YouTube/GRAVESIGHT )

However, if money isn't an issue, the Farmhouse Bunker is another great location to establish this business. It has great connectivity to the city as well, thanks to the Freeway running virtually next to it.

Another great choice for this property (Image via YouTube/GRAVESIGHT )

Rockstar Games has discounted all Bunkers and their upgrades by 30%. Players will be able to get these properties for lower as long as the current GTA Online weekly update is available, which is through April 10, 2024. Hence, it is best that you get one of these properties before the discounts expire.

As part of the ongoing weekly update, Bunker sell missions are offering double the regular cash and RP. The same bonuses apply to Ammu-Nation Contracts that require completing very simple delivery missions.

Therefore, a lot of money can be made from the Gunrunning business in GTA Online through April 10, 2024. That said, the Bunker is quite profitable even without the increased payout and is one that you must own.

