GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update: New Career Progress Challenges

The Career Progress Challenges for Rockstar's GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update have been announced today (March 7, 2024). The DLC has introduced several new missions as part of the update's heist, which have their own Career Progress Challenges.

Career Progress is an achievement system that lets you track your progress through the game more easily, which was introduced last year with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC.

There are multiple tiers to the Career Progress Challenges for The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, and here are all the details you need to know about them.

GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update Career Progress Challenges revealed

As seen in the embedded post above, the Career Progress Challenges for GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid DLC have been shared with today's update. Rockstar released the DLC as part of the regular weekly update today and introduced a series of new Jobs to the game.

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update is a sort of mini-heist that involves players taking on a drug cartel, and the showdown takes place in a Cluckin Bell factory. The missions are provided by Vincent, a familiar face last seen in The Diamond Casino Heist. Players should note that the missions that are part of the heist are all included as Contact Missions and can be played solo.

There are four Tiers to the Career Progress Challenges for the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, which have been detailed below:

Tier 1:

Steal the setup funds for The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid.

Tier 2:

Complete The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid.

Complete a Cluckin Bell Farm Raid mission without dying.

Tier 3:

Complete Scene of the Crime without being spotted.

Complete Scene of the Crime using both approaches.

Tier 4:

Earn $5,000,000 from The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid.

Complete The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid in less than 45 minutes as a leader.

Complete Scene of the Crime using all available setup equipment.

The GTA Online update today also added several new cars, including an all-new purchasable police car that's part of the drip-feed vehicle for The Chop Shop DLC. We'll keep updating this article with any other DLC-related information as it comes out.

