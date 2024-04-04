GTA Online weekly discounts of up to 50% (April 4 - 10, 2024)

GTA Online weekly discounts for a brand new week in Los Santos are now available, allowing both veterans and beginners to claim some vehicles and one property on sale. From now until April 10, 2024, one can claim up to 50% discount on things like Bunker, an Assault Rifle, Ballasictic Equipment, and rides from the likes of Pfister, Bravado, Grotti, Declasse, Vom Feuer, BF, and Pegassi.

This article will list all the items, along with a tip on presumably the best investment from the available things on sale this week.

GTA Online weekly discounts: List of all items on sale throughout the week (April 4 – 10, 2024)

The latest GTA Online weekly update is giving up to 50% discount on some of the interesting things to own in the game. Here’s a list of everything available on sale in the current GTA Online weekly discounts by Rockstar Games:

Ballistic Equipment (50%)

Gun Van’s Assault Rifle (50% off)

Pegassi Torero (40% off) – $598,800

BF Dune FAV (40% off) – $510,000

Vom Feuer Anti-Aircraft Trailer (40% off) – $840,000

Declasse Weaponised Tampa (40% off) – $951,000

Grotti Cheetah Classic (30% off) – $605,500

Bravado Greenwood (30% off) – $769,125 - $1,025,500

Pfister Comet S2 (30% off) – $985,950 - $1,314,600

Bunkers (30% off)

Bunkers’ Upgrades and Modifications (30% off)

All the aforementioned items will remain on sale till April 10, 2024, and a new set of discounts will be released on April 11, 2024.

GTA Online weekly discounts: What would be the best thing to invest in this week? (April 4 – 10, 2024)

While capturing the Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles is an entertaining task, it still doesn’t allow any of them to be stored as personal rides. This makes the current GTA Online weekly discounts even more enticing as one can save a lot of money by buying a discounted automobile.

As this week is all about chaos, the best option would be to invest in the Declasse Weaponized Tampa, which is a two-seater custom muscle car.

The vehicle is seemingly inspired by the Roadkill, a weaponized automobile from the Twisted Metal series. It debuted in the game with the 2017 Gunrunning update.

Unlike the current GTA Online podium car, the Weaponized Tampa can go up to a top speed of 112.25 mph (180.65 km/h) and complete one lap in an average of 1:10.538. Players can get the vehicle for as low as $951,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website.

