GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles (April 4 to 10, 2024)

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles have been reset with new ones after Rockstar Games released a brand new update today, April 4, 2024. From now until April 10, 2024, one can steal some fantastic rides in the Salvage Yard Robbery missions, including the Albany, Karin, and Lampadati. Like the last few weeks, none of these vehicles are claimable as personal vehicles but still offer good money-earning opportunities.

That said, let's look at all the vehicles that are available until April 10 in GTA Online.

Newest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles: Brigham, Hotring Everon, and Tigon

The newly released GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles available throughout April 10, 2024, are the Albany Brigham, Karin Hotring Everon, and Lampadati Tigon. Let’s quickly learn about each:

1) Albany Brigham

The Albany Brigham is a four-door muscle category full-sized vintage coach wagon that debuted in 2023 as part of the controversial San Andreas Mercenaries update. It is seemingly inspired by the following vehicles:

Cadillac Miller-Meteor (1959)

Superior-Cadillac Broadmoor Skyview (1959)

Superior-Cadiliac Royale coach series (1959)

Cadillac Series 62 (1963)

While the current GTA Online weekly update doesn’t boost the Brigham’s performance, the Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle can still hit a top speed of 105.50 mph (169.79 km/h). It can complete a lap in an average time of 1:15.559.

2) Karin Hotring Everon

The Karin Hotring Everon is a two-seater sports category stock car racing truck that debuted last year as part of the popular Los Santos Drug Wars update. The GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle is inspired by the following real-life automobiles:

Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR (2022)

Toyota Tundra (3rd gen)

Ford F-150 NASCAR Trucks (2019-2021)

On the performance front, the Hotring Everon is good. As per Broughy1322, it can achieve a top speed of 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:06.487.

3) Lampadati Tigon

The last Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle in GTA Online this week is the Lampadati Tigon, a two-seater supercar based on the real-life De Tomaso P72, Ultima RS, and Lancia New Stratos concept car.

Unlike the latest GTA Online podium car, the Lampadati Tigon can reach a maximum speed of 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h) and complete a lap in an average time of 1:00.027.

The next GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles will be made available next week on April 11, 2024.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you like to steal Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles? Yes Not anymore 0 votes View Discussion