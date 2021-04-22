GTA Online Weekly Update 4/22: Annis RE-7B, diamonds return as loot, and more

This week's GTA Online update features the Annis RE-7B as the Podium Vehicle in the Diamond Casino.

The RE-7B is one of the most visually appealing cars in the game due to its lineage as a two-door endurance sports car, akin to the ones seen in Le Mans.

GTA Online players can attempt to get the Podium Vehicle for free by spinning the Lucky Wheel in the Diamond Casino. In order to do that, players will require both a Casino membership as well as Chips, which is the only currency that works within the Casino.

This week is a great time to purchase an Arcade and do heists at the Diamond Casino while robbing Avery Duggan blind.

This week's update sees the return of diamonds as a possible loot in the Casino Heist. In addition to double payouts on Casino Missions, this is a great week to spend time at the Diamond.

GTA Online Weekly Update 4/22

Podium Vehicle

Annis RE-7B

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

1x GTA$ and RP on Diamond Casino Heist (Diamond Loot)

2x GTA$ and RP on Stunt Races

3x GTA$ and RP on Casino Missions

Discounted Content

40% off Nagasaki Stryder ($ 402,000 / 301,500)

40% off Lampadati Komoda ($ 1,020,000 / 765,000)

40% off Grotti Itali GTO ($ 1,179,000)

30% off Pegassi Torero ($ 698,600)

40% off Maxwell Vagrant ($ 1,328,400 / 996,300)

40% off Diamond Casino & Resort Master Penthouse ($ 900,000)

40% off Renovations - Master Penthouse

50% off Decorations - Master Penthouse

Time Trial

Pillbox Hill, Par Time 02:16:00

RC Bandito Time Trial

Davis Quartz, Par Time undefined

Premium Race

Art to Art

Twitch Prime Bonuses

80% off Pfister Comet Safari (GTA$ 142,000)

80% off Grotti GT500 (GTA$ 157,000)

10% off Pegassi Zorrusso (GTA$ 1,732,500)