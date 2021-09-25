How can GTA Vice City players buy property?

If a player is relatively new to GTA Vice City, they need to learn how to purchase their properties.

For the first time in the series, players can buy safehouses and assets. The former allows them to save in convenient locations. Meanwhile, the latter provides business revenue.

Players can buy properties if they find the icon. However, not every property is available right away. Some can only be unlocked after a certain mission. Players will need a lot of money to buy every single property. Here is how it works.

How to buy property in GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City is the first game to introduce properties in the series. There are several scattered throughout the map. It is up to the players to find them.

Look for the green house icon

This is the famous property icon for GTA Vice City (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are visual cues for each property, it lets players know they can buy it. This is indicated by a pink circle with a green house icon. It can be found near the entrance to each property. The icon will keep spinning in its place.

Players can head over to the icon to find the price tag. It will tell them how much the property costs. The game will also instruct players on which button to press. For example, PC users must press the TAB key. This applies to both safehouses and the main assets.

Properties can be purchased if the player has enough money. Afterwards, a short cut-scene will play, showing a cinematic view of the property.

Some properties are only available at a certain point

The first half of the game starts at Vice City Beach. Players cannot access Vice City Mainland until they complete Phnom Penh '86. Until then, they are limited to only buying properties on Vice City Beach.

However, this only applies to normal gameplay. Players can still cross the bridge via glitches. Those who reach the mainland can still buy the Skumole Shack and Hymen Condo. In fact, they can do it right after the introduction.

Keep in mind that only apartments will be available at the start. Assets will be unlocked once the Shakedown mission is complete.

The general costs of each property (safehouses, assets)

The total amount for safehouses in GTA Vice City equals $41,500. Likewise, every single asset will add up to $400,000. Interestingly, the mobile version does cut back expenses in half. Altogether, GTA Vice City players need $441,500.

While these properties are expensive, players can find a steady source of income. The fastest and cheapest way to make money is through Cone Crazy. It's a timed checkpoint race that doubles pay after each new record. All facets considered, GTA Vice City players can potentially earn $838,860,600.

