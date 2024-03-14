5 facts about Vapid Clique Wagon in GTA Online

The Vapid Clique Wagon is a relatively new car in the game that was featured with the San Andreas Mercenaries update in GTA Online. However, it has somewhat been overshadowed by other vehicles in its class. This is mainly because it looks rather simple and does not really stand out. But this does not mean that it is a bad car. In fact, most veteran players recognize the value of owning a vehicle like the Vapid Clique Wagon in the online multiplayer mode.

However, new players often struggle since they are not well aware of its capabilities in the game. This article sheds some light on five facts about the Vapid Clique Wagon in GTA Online. Stick around till the end to know all of them.

5 facts about Vapid Clique Wagon that make it different

1) It is based on the Ford Country Squire

One of the most intriguing things about Vapid Clique Wagon is that it is a combination of some iconic old-school classic cars. While the real-life 1951 Ford Country Squire majorly influences the design, the car uses other inspirations as well.

The front bumper seems to be inspired by the real-life 1950 Plymouth DeLuxe Suburban, while the turning signals are likely based on the 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air. Both are iconic classic cars that fans of that era would recognize.

2) It is a variation of the Clique

For those unaware, the Vapid Clique Wagon is a variant of the regular Vapid Clique in GTA Online. While both fall under the muscle car category, the Vapid Clique is relatively superior to its newer variant. Both also share some similarities in terms of design, although the rear and sides are quite different.

The original vehicle was released back in 2018 with the Arena Wars update and was considered an underdog. Similarly, the Vapid Clique Wagon is relatively unknown because it does not have the features of most other performance-oriented vehicles in GTA Online.

3) It is slow

Unlike its variant, the Vapid Clique Wagon is quite slow, even for a muscle car. While there are some amazingly fast cars in GTA Online, the Clique Wagon does not fall in that category. Its top speed caps at a mere 91.00 mph (146.45 km/h), which is not enough to win races.

This came as a bitter surprise for players who were expecting it to be another underdog that did not look the part but packed performance under its hood. Unfortunately, even though it is the LS Car Meet prize ride during the current GTA Online weekly update, it failed to impress most players with its performance.

4) It is an expensive piece of equipment

For all it's worth, the Vapid Clique Wagon is fairly expensive in GTA Online. The vehicle costs a whopping $1.2 million in the game, which is a little too much since it does not have anything special to offer. This is another reason why it has been in the shadows for so long.

It cannot match the price-to-performance ratio of cars like the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio, which is in the limelight with the current weekly update. Moreover, it does not justify its price since its older variant is much better in terms of performance and speed. However, players who like collecting such types of cars won't mind paying a premium for it.

5) It is one of the only Woodie Wagons in the game

While the Vapid Clique Wagon might not be a track beast or the fastest car in GTA Online, it is one of the most unique vehicles in the game. Not only is it a near 1:1 replica of the original real-life car, but it is also one of the only great Woodie Wagons in the online multiplayer mode.

It is a class of vehicle that has wooden parts, giving it a classic look. This means such vehicles are not made for speed or protection but rather, focus on design. Thus, the Vapid Clique Wagon is a great collector car in GTA Online and is ideal for those who like storing such vehicles in their garages.

While Rockstar Games continues to roll out new updates for GTA Online, fans are more excited about the upcoming GTA 6 trailer 2.

