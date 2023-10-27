5 reasons to own Albany Lurcher in GTA Online in 2023

Along with sports and supercars, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's vehicular catalog also consists of unique rides like the Albany Lurcher.

It was added to the game in 2015 with the Halloween Surprise update. It is based on the 1967 Cadillac Funeral Coach, closely resembling vehicles like the Romero Hearse, which has also appeared in other games of this franchise.

While the Lurcher isn't anything spectacular in terms of performance or looks, it still has the potential to stand out among other cars.

This week, Rockstar Games has applied a discount on it, which should allow almost every player to afford it. For those interested, here are five reasons to own an Albany Lurcher in GTA Online in 2023.

Decent top speed and 4 more reasons to own an Albany Lurcher in GTA Online in 2023

1) Low cost

The Albany Lurcher is available at a discount this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Albany Lurcher is available for purchase on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for just $650,000. In a game where the price of almost every commodity is incredibly high, this seems to be a bargain. Rockstar Games usually raises payouts for certain in-game activities as part of weekly updates.

Therefore, players can take advantage of that and easily gather the funds required to afford this car. However, Rockstar has also discounted the Albany Lurcher by 40% through November 1, 2023, as part of the current GTA Online weekly update, making this week the best time to get this ride.

2) Exclusive car

Albany Lurcher's page on Southern San Andreas Super Autos (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

Although the Albany Lurcher is quite affordable, players can only purchase it during a specific time period. Rockstar makes this car available for purchase on Southern San Andreas Super Autos every year only during the Halloween event.

That said, players who managed to purchase the Albany Lurcher in time can buy more whenever they want. Since it is somewhat of an exclusive vehicle, adding it to one's collection can make one stand out from other players.

3) Decent top speed

The Albany Lurcher is powered by a V8 engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox and features a Rear-Wheel-Drive layout. This allows the car to attain a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h), which is neither too fast nor too slow.

In fact, it is quite impressive for a vehicle of this type and might come in handy at times.

Even though the Lurcher can be used in some multiplayer races, it cannot be considered a great choice. Nevertheless, it might help players in completing certain Freemode activities like collecting Jack O' Lanterns scattered across the game's map.

4) Good alternative to the Albany Brigham

Rockstar Games introduced the Albany Brigham in GTA Online on October 12, 2023. It is the newest car in the game as of this writing and can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,499,000. The Albany Lurcher looks pretty similar to the Brigham and costs must less.

Additionally, Lurcher's top speed is significantly higher than that of the Albany Brigham, 105.50 mph (169.79 km/h). Considering these parameters, the Albany Lurcher can be considered a pretty good alternative to the Albany Brigham.

5) One of the oldest cars in GTA Online

As mentioned earlier, the Albany Lurcher debuted in GTA Online way back in 2015. It was a time when the game was still pretty new, and owning this car can provide players with a sense of nostalgia. It even has some interesting customization options through which they can render it in their own style.

Albany Lurcher's return in Grand Theft Auto 6 hasn't been confirmed as of yet, but more information might be provided through a GTA 6 announcement. Until then, players can enjoy driving this car around the streets of Los Santos and Blaine County in GTA Online.

