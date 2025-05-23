How to unlock GTA Online Frontier Outfit in the latest update (May 23 to 29, 2025)

The GTA Online Frontier Outfit is the latest rare collectible currently available in the game. It gives the in-game character a pirate-like look from top to bottom, which many can appreciate. As enticing as this special outfit sounds, getting it won't be easy without knowing what to do. As per Rockstar Games, you must find Outfit Scraps in Shipwrecks, which could be on any side of the map.

Basically, picking up Shipwrecks this week unlocks the GTA Online Frontier Outfit. This article shares all possible Shipwreck locations you need to check every day.

GTA Online Frontier Outfit: Locations to check for Outfit Scraps

As stated earlier, the Outfit Scrap locations are essentially the same as the Shipwreck locations. The first seven such chests will each contain an Outfit Scrap, and the next one will unlock the GTA Online Frontier Outfit.

There are 25 possible Shipwreck locations that you should check:

Elysian Island, near Miriam Turner Overpass. LSIA, northeastern corner. LSIA, southwestern corner. Vespucci Beach, right at the east end. Under Del Perro Pier. Del Perro Beach, western end. Banham Canyon, on the beachfront. Chumash, at the north end of Barbareno Road. Lago Zancudo, parallel to Route 68. Lago Zancudo, south-east of Fort Zancudo. North side of Zancudo River. North Chumash, at a rock on the beach. Paleto Cove, on the isthmus. Paleto Forest, the northern side of the peninsula. North Point, the western end. Procopio Beach, northeast of the loop road. Cape Catfish, southern end. San Chianski Mountain Range, southeast of the lab. San Chianski Mountain Range, north of Coveted Cove. San Chianski Mountain Range, just north of Palmer-Taylor Power Station. Tataviam Mountains, just south of the facility. Tataviam Mountain, near the collection of businesses. Palomino Highlands, south side of the hole in the rock. Palomino Highlands, near the east end of the beach. Cypress Flats, south of the arch bridge.

As only one of them will be available once every 24 hours, it's recommended to check the GTA Online Shipwreck locations every day. Moreover, finding these Shipwrecks will also reward you with double cash and RP till 2:00 am PT, May 29, 2025.

Once you have collected all the necessary Outfit Scraps, the GTA Online Frontier Outfit will be added directly to your wardrobe. You can wear this outfit and participate in the Tiny Racers mode to earn related bonuses throughout the week.

Apart from getting the GTA Online Frontier Outfit, you can also claim a new Podium Vehicle as part of the latest GTA Online weekly update.

