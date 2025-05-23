GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (May 23-May 29, 2025)

There's a new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles that Salvage Yard business owners should know about. Not only do these rides offer an unofficial test drive, but they also provide a huge amount of money by selling them to Yusuf. Till 2:00 am PT, May 29, 2025, three new rides manufactured by Grotti, Declasse, and Pegassi will be featured as the Salvage Yard vehicles.

Let's quickly look at the new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles and learn a few important details about each of them.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles: Furia, Zorusso, and one more (May 23-May 29, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update will be live till 2:00 am PT, May 29, 2025, allowing Salvage Yard owners to steal the following rides:

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #1: Grotti Furia

The Grotti Furia is finally back in the limelight as one of the latest Salvage Yard Robbery cars. The two-door supercar highly resembles the real-life Pininfarina Battista.

In terms of performance, the Furia can go up to a top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:00.594.

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #2: Pegassi Zorusso

The Pegassi Zorusso is the next Salvage Yard vehicle to check this week. The two-seater supercar looks like an Italdesign ZeroUno Duerta.

When it comes to performance, the Zorusso can complete a lap at about 1:00.815 and reach a maximum speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h).

3) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #3: Declasse Mamba

Lastly, there's the Declasse Mamba, a two-door sports classic roadster that highly resembles the real-life AC Cobra (MkIII).

According to YouTuber Broughy1322, the Mamba can complete one lap in about 1:11.454 and go up to a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h).

The next group of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles will be available after 2:00 am PT, May 29, 2025.

