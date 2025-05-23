There are always exciting items in GTA Online weekly discounts, and this time is no different. Until 2 am PT on May 29, 2025, some of the best cars and vehicles are on sale, along with other useful items. The best part about this week's discounts is that two powerful weapons are available for a 100% discount.
This article highlights all items currently featured in the GTA Online weekly discounts.
GTA Online weekly discounts include Galaxy Super Yacht, Vapid Flash GT, and more (May 23–29, 2025)
The newly released GTA Online weekly update allows players to collect the items below at up to a 40% discount:
- Galaxy Super Yacht (40% off)
- BF Weevil (40% off)
- Declasse Hotring Sabre (40% off)
- Överflöd Autarch (40% off)
- Gallivanter Baller ST (40% off)
- Declasse Drift Yosemite (40% off)
- Vapid Flash GT (40% off)
- Dinka Veto Modern (40% off)
- Annis Euros (40% off)
- Tactical SMG (40% off) - Plus benefits this month
- Compact EMP Launcher (30% off)
- Pipe Bombs (30% off)
- Tear Gas (30% off)
- Grenades (30% off)
- Body Armor (30% off)
- Minigun (100% off) - Gun Van
- Heavy Sniper (100% off) - Gun Van
Note that Rockstar will release another set of GTA Online weekly discounts after 2 am PT on May 29, 2025.
What is the right thing to buy in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts? (May 23–29, 2025)
While buying the Galaxy Super Yacht gives access to Superyacht Life missions, the yacht is expensive and not worth owning in 2025. Players are recommended to pick a new car at a discount, like the Överflöd Autarch. It is a 2-seater hypercar that resembles a Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 003.
According to Broughy1322, the Autarch can reach a top speed of 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h) and complete a lap in about 0:59.776, making it one of the fastest non-HSW rides in the game.
It is currently purchasable from Legendary Motorsport for as low as $1,173,000.