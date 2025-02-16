“It could be right, but it could also be wrong”: Fans react to GTA 6 release date speculation surfacing online

Knowing the exact GTA 6 release date has become increasingly important due to various supposed leaks and rumors surrounding the same. Rockstar Games’ parent company recently re-confirmed that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title will launch this year in the fall but didn’t disclose the release date. Now, a video game website has guessed its potential launch date.

In an article published on February 14, 2025, Kotaku speculated that GTA 6 will likely be released on October 28, 2025. It quickly spread on the internet, gaining the attention of many Grand Theft Auto fans. One such fan, @thakolbster, reacted to the alleged GTA 6 release date by calling it an educated guess:

“It could be right, but it could also be wrong. The trailer gave the game such a summer vibe, I really feel like it should be released in July or August. That’s just what I want though, it’s not a prediction or a guess”

Another Grand Theft Auto community member (@ArtoriasV) shared their sentiments in this regard, suggesting to believe only official sources for such news:

“The only thing you should believe is whatever Take 2/Rockstar says whenever they decide to.”

While some don’t seem to trust the speculated date, others reacted to it positively. User @CreatveMonster showed their excitement to play Grand Theft Auto 6 later this year:

“That's gonna be a fun halloween week / weekend!”

Here are some other fan reactions to the recent GTA 6 release date speculation by Kotuku:

A collage of a few fan reactions to the speculation (Image via X)

While the first three of the aforementioned fans showed excitement, the last one remains skeptical about the ongoing GTA 6 release date speculation.

While it’s possible that Rockstar could launch Grand Theft Auto 6 on October 28, 2025, fans are advised to wait for an official confirmation. The only thing confirmed is the game's Fall 2025 release window for current-gen consoles. However, a PC port might not be far behind the console version's release.

GTA 6 release date for PC is set for early 2026 as suggested by a computer peripheral manufacturer

A still from the official GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

American computer peripheral maker Corsair Gaming had its latest earnings calls on February 12, 2025. During the Q&A session, the company’s VP of Finance & IR, Ronald van Veen, suggested that Grand Theft Auto 6 could launch on PC in early 2026. He also seemed confident in the title’s scheduled release period of Fall 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It’s already mid-February, and if Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming out in October, fans can expect Rockstar to start marketing the game with a confirmed release date very soon.

