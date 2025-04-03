"They bout to drop GTA 6 for $100": Fans fear GTA 6 $100 price rumor may come true

The recent Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event took some gamers aback – especially those awaiting GTA 6 – as the gaming studio revealed high prices for its upcoming first-party games. This has led some Grand Theft Auto fans to anticipate that Rockstar Games could also increase the price for its upcoming title. One X user named @Nanogenix shared a meme, stating:

“Rockstar watching all of us react to Mario Kart being $80 knowing they bout to drop GTA6 for $100.”

The cost of GTA 6 has been a matter of debate within the gaming community for a while now. While some believe that Rockstar will charge the standard industry amount for the game, others believe the retail price will be high.

Now that Nintendo has increased prices for its titles, Grand Theft Auto fans fear that the rumors might come true. An X user, @BeskInfinity, said:

“Many EU countries have already been paying 80 Euros for many games. Now that Nintendo making physical new titles at 90 Dollars some countries will have to pay around a f**king 100 Euros. That GTA6 rumor that it's gonna cost 100 dollars has already been started by Nintendo.”

Meanwhile, any users on X said they would pay a high price for a Grand Theft Auto title but not for Nintendo games.

Some Grand Theft Auto fans are eager to pay high prices for the upcoming title (Images via X)

User @ThrillaLive suggested that Rockstar Games could also charge for microtransactions in Grand Theft Auto 6:

Another user, @HazzadorGamin, commented:

“No Game is worth $80 sorry.”

They further added they were not interested in paying even $70 for Grand Theft Auto 6:

Why is Rockstar Games silent regarding GTA 6?

While Grand Theft Auto fans have long been expecting some information about the upcoming title, Take-Two Interactive's boss recently discussed the absence of details regarding GTA 6. He said the marketing campaign for the game will start close to the release window.

This is presumably the primary reason why Rockstar Games has been avoiding Grand Theft Auto 6-related news and queries to date.

