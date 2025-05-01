5 things to avoid in GTA Online (May 1 to 7)

With every GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games puts discounts on a plethora of vehicles, weapons, and sometimes properties for a limited time. Given how inflated the economy is in the southern state of San Andreas, these temporary price reductions can seem very attractive. However, there are items that players should avoid, even with a discount.

Then there are certain things that players shouldn't buy as they can be obtained for free as part of some weekly update offers. For those interested, here are five things to avoid in GTA Online this week, that is from today, May 1, through 7, 2025.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Paleto Bay Salvage Yard and 4 other things to avoid in GTA Online this week (May 1-7, 2025)

1) Buying Emperor ETR1

The Emperor ETR1 is a super car whose exterior design seems inspired by the Toyota 86, R&D Sport Subaru BRZ GT300, Toyota FT-1 Concept, Gazoo Racing Lexus LFA, as well as the Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 to an extent.

Although players can no longer purchase an ETR1 from any in-game website, they can buy the car from any other player who owns it at the LS Car Meet. That said, there is no reason to look towards that option this week, as the Emperor ETR1 is the GTA Online Podium Vehicle through May 7, 2025, which gives everyone a chance to win it for free.

2) Karin Vivanite

The Karin Vivanite in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

Karin Vivante is an SUV that's likely based on the Toyota Sienna XL40. It usually costs $1,605,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos but has been discounted by 40% in this GTA Online weekly update. This makes it much more affordable, but players should still avoid buying it.

That's because it displays an average top speed and has no room for any useful modifications. It can be fitted with HSW Upgrades, though in Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced PC (and its Current-Gen console equivalent), the increased top speed is not that great considering the hefty investment.

The Pegassi Toros is just as fast as an HSW-fitted Vivanite and costs only $498,000 (Legendary Motorsport). So, if you want a fast SUV, this one would be a much better option.

3) Paleto Bay Salvage Yard

The Salvage Yard is a good business, but avoid its Paleto Bay property (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Salvage Yard is a business whose properties are available on Maze Bank Foreclosures, and all have been discounted by 40% for the duration of this GTA Online weekly update.

There is no difference between the properties as far as money-making is concerned, but players should avoid getting the Paleto Bay Salvage Yard. It is relatively cheap, especially with the discount this week, but its location can easily result in lengthy travel times, as Salvage Yard missions usually take place around Los Santos.

Check out: How to do Tow Truck Service missions

4) Progen PR4

Progen PR4 promotional poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Progen PR4 is a Formula 1 car, seemingly Rockstar Games' iteration of the 1991 McLaren MP4/6. Unfortunately, it doesn't have much to offer besides the unique design. PR4's acceleration is great, but the top speed isn't impressive. Furthermore, it cannot be equipped with any exclusive performance or defensive upgrades.

It has a KERS boost, which is a temporary speed boost, but only that at $3,515,000 is a bad deal. The Progen PR4 is off by 40% in Grand Theft Auto Online through May 7, 2025, but even then, it just costs too much.

5) Obey I-Wagen

Here's a look at the Obey I-Wagen (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Obey I-Wagen is an SUV with an even slower top speed than Karin Vivanite, and it can't be equipped with HSW Upgrades either. The sleek design, which seems to be based on the 2018 Audi e-tron, and quick acceleration, however, may interest players.

Nevertheless, one should avoid buying it for $1,729,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos this week, as they have a chance to win it for free through May 7 as the LS Car Meet Prize Car.

