5 major things added to GTA Online with the Money Fronts update

The latest GTA Online Money Fronts update features a variety of additions, including new ways to make money, new vehicles, and several other improvements. While it is not the best Summer DLC to arrive in the online multiplayer, players will find some of the characters interesting and might want to invest in the new business since it allows them to create a stream of passive income.

This article lists five major things that were added to the game with the latest DLC.

5 things about the GTA Online Money Fronts update that you should be aware of

1) The new Car Wash business

The Car Wash business will give you a new source of income (Image via Rockstar Games)

The major part of the Money Fronts update is the new Car Wash business that will allow players to get a new source of passive income. You will get the option to purchase this building after watching the long cutscene with Martin Madrazo and Mr. Faber.

The Car Wash business costs $1 million, which is surprisingly cheap since most of the previous businesses cost a fortune to purchase and set up. The lower cost will allow new players to try their hands at it, too.

One can use the Car Wash to launder their money while also completing missions for Mr. Faber. However, you must first purchase the Smoke on the Water business to start these missions.

2) New set of vehicles

The update features various new vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Money Fronts update also comes with a new set of vehicles. Some of the more noticeable additions are Karin Everon RS and Woodlander SUVs. Apart from this, players have the option of getting the new Muscle Car called Declasse Tampa GT. Note that Rockstar Games might also release various other cars as drip vehicles in the upcoming updates.

So, players might want to hold onto their money and check if the upcoming vehicles are worth purchasing.

3) The option to do Dispatch Work on a Police Bike

The new motorcycle is based on this Police Bike (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dispatch Work is a great way for players to get a change of pace and be the "good guy" for some time. Most of these missions require you to get a police car and talk to Vincent. However, the latest GTA Online Money Fronts update has added the option for one to start the Dispatch Work from the new Western Police Bike.

This is a great addition for all motorcycle enthusiasts in the game who wish for more bike missions. Note that the new Western Police Bike is a customizable option for an existing law enforcement motorcycle.

4) Addition of Missile Lock-On Jammer for various vehicles

Various vehicles can now use the Missile Lock-On Jammer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Missile Lock-On Jammer is a great feature, allowing you to deal with pesky griefers and campers in the online multiplayer mode. However, this feature was reserved for a select few vehicles. Rockstar Games has now made the Missile Lock-On Jammer available for 50 more vehicles in the game.

This is definitely one of the biggest additions to GTA Online that arrived with the Money Fronts update. Players can now roam freely through Los Santos without having to worry about an Oppressor MKII blowing them out of nowhere.

5) A variety of QoL and Functionality changes

Rockstar Games has brought various improvements with the Money Fronts update (Image via Rockstar Games)

While new cars and businesses get most of the hype, the Money Fronts update has also brought a variety of functionality and QoL changes to GTA Online. These changes/improvements are sure to make the gameplay more enjoyable for everybody. The first interesting change is the option to skip various cutscenes during mission replays.

Next, players will be happy to know that the global signal timer for the Sell Missions in public lobbies will be delayed. This will give players a breather and let them complete the missions much more easily. Apart from this, the developer has disabled the Boxville Van Delivery vehicle from the Biker Sell Missions.

Also check: GTA Online Money Fronts releases on Xbox, PS, and PC

