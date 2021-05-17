Valorant pros tweet about the practice room situation in VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík

VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík is around the corner, and the teams have reached their destination. However, the practice room situation doesn’t seem to satisfy the Valorant pros.

The VCT Stage 2 Masters is the first-ever international Valorant LAN tournament since Valorant was released in June 2020. The 10 teams will be competing against each other in Reykjavík, from May 24th. Not just the players, but the fans and the Valorant community are also excited for the VCT Stage 2 Masters to begin.

Hello Reykjavik! — Shahzeb Khan (@ShahZaMk) May 15, 2021

Players have been updating their fans about the events since they landed in Iceland. Many have shared their experiences and pictures over Twitter. Each team is allotted a practice room, during their one week quarantine period. However, it seems the players are quite unsatisfied with the VCT Stage 2 Masters practice room environment.

Players like Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, Hunter "SicK" Mims, Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan and more have tweeted about the practice room situation on Twitter.

Valorant pros are unsatisfied with the practice room’s situation in VCT Stage 2 Masters

Valorant pro players are provided with a practice room, but it seems they are not allowed to stream. This has caused the players to take to Twitter. Both the Sentinel's rosters, TenZ and ShahZaM notified their fans about restrictions on streaming from the practice rooms over a tweet. TenZ said that they are “not allowed” to stream from the practice rooms.

Looks like we aren’t allowed to stream from the practice rooms 🥲 — TenZ / Tyson (SEN) (@TenZOfficial) May 16, 2021

Even ShahZaM expressed how much he misses streaming, over a tweet.

Missing the stream, we get our prac PCs tomorrow. I wonder if I can stream from my laptop... — Shahzeb Khan (@ShahZaMk) May 15, 2021

Apart from the restrictions on streaming from the practice rooms, Valorant players like Sentinels’ SicK and the former CS: GO player Kevin "Barcode" Bana also talked about the players' situation in the VCT Stage 2 Masters’ practice room.

Kevin Bana posted about the condition of Version1 players after running a scrim against them. They are provided with default Valorant agents like Brimstone, Jett, Phoenix, Sage, and Sova in their temporary accounts. They didn’t get any skin and are playing in 120fps. He also hopes the situation gets better for the Version1 squad.

just scrimmed v1 and they only had the default characters, no skins and 120 fps, lets hope they'll have everything sorted on lan atleast xDDD — Bana Kevin (@HEETBarcode) May 16, 2021

Sentinel’s SicK has also faced a similar issue in the VCT Stage 2 Masters' practice room while running a scrim. He expressed his thoughts on the condition, and said, “It’s like the beta all over again!”

About to run scrims with Brimstone, Jett, Phoenix, Sage, and Sova. Only got default agents on our temporary accounts right now. It’s like the beta all over again! — Hunter Mims (@SicK_cs) May 16, 2021