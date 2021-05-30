Fnatic joins Sentinels in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik Grand Finals

Fnatic made it to the Grand Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, beating Nuturn Gaming in the Lower-Bracket final.

Fnatic defeated Team Liquid in the first match of day six and beat their EMEA rivals with a 2-0 scoreline. Nuturn Gaming was beaten by Sentinels in the Upper-Bracket finals and found themselves falling to the Lower-Bracket.

.@FNATIC take the series win and advance to the #VALORANTMasters Grand Final! pic.twitter.com/p5XmRDFwQ6 — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 29, 2021

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik: Lower Bracket Final match recap

Nuturn Gaming met Fnatic in a best-of-three tie today. The following were the three selected maps by both teams for today's matchup following the map veto process:

Nuturn Gaming vs Fnatic Selected Maps(Image Via YouTube/Valorant Champions Tour)

Map 1: Bind

Fnatic started the game as the aggressor and secured eight rounds in their favor in the first half. After swapping sides, Nuturn Gaming secured four rounds for themselves. However, Fnatic secured five more rounds in their favor and took the lead in the best-of-three tie.

Nuturn Gaming 8-13 Fnatic.

Nuturn Gaming vs Fnatic Map 1 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

Map 2: Ascent

Nuturn Gaming started the game as the aggressor and secured eight rounds in their favor in the first half. After the side swap, Fnatic took four rounds for themselves. However, Nuturn Gaming took five more rounds in their favor and equalized the tie.

Nuturn Gaming 13-8 Fnatic.

Nuturn Gaming vs Fnatic Map 2 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

Map 3: Haven

Fnatic started the game as the aggressor and dominated the first half, securing eight rounds in their favor. Nuturn Gaming took 10 rounds for themselves in the second half. However, Fnatic secured five more rounds in their favor and won the tie with a 2-1 scoreline.

Nuturn Gaming 8-13 Fnatic.

Nuturn Gaming vs Fnatic Map 3 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

Nuturn Gaming's dream run in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik came to an end following this defeat. The Korean team was excellent throughout the tournament.

GGWP @NuturnG. 👊



You've made all of Korea proud. We'll see you in Stage 3! #VALORANTMasters pic.twitter.com/xGfbP8dhP9 — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Fnatic joins Sentinels in the Grand Final of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. This will be a revenge opportunity for the EMEA team to beat their North American rivals in the Grand Final after Fnatic was beaten by Sentinels earlier.