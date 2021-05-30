Create
Fnatic eliminates Team Liquid from Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik  

Fnatic beat Team Liquid in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik (Image via Valorant Champions Tour KR/Twitter)
Rishab Chakladar
ANALYST
Modified 53 min ago
Fnatic knocked out Team Liquid from the Valorant Champions Tour Masters, Reykjavik by securing a flawless victory.

Fnatic sent Version 1 home in their last match and qualified for the Lower Bracket Round 4 tie. Team Liquid secured a flawless victory against Team Vikings to keep their Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik dream alive.

The two teams faced each other in the Lower Bracket round 4 tie and Fnatic got the better of the of their opposition.

Fnatic vs Team Liquid, Lower Bracket Round 4:

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

Fnatic and Team Liquid played out a best-of-three today. The three maps that were selected by the two teams following the map veto process were:

  • Bind
  • Ascent
  • Split
Fnatic vs Team Liquid Selected Maps(Image Via YouTube/Valorant Champions Tour)
Map 1: Bind

Fnatic started the game as the aggressor and secured 7 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Team Liquid secured 5 rounds for themselves. However, Fnatic won 6 more rounds in their favor and took the lead in the tie.

Fnatic 13-10 Team Liquid

Fnatic vs Team Liquid Map 1 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)
Map 2: Ascent

Fnatic started the game as the attackers and secured 5 rounds in the first half. Team Liquid secured just 3 rounds in the second half. However, Fnatic secured 8 more rounds in the second half and won the tie by a 2-0 margin.

Fnatic 13-10 Team Liquid

Fnatic vs Team Liquid Map 2 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)
Following this defeat at the hands of Fnatic, Team Liquid will make their exit from the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

Fnatic need one more win against Nuturn Gaming in the Lower-Bracket final to make their way into the Grand Final of the tournament. They will face Sentinels in the Grand Final of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik if they able to do so.

However, before the match between Fnatic and Team Liquid, the organizers have announced the upcoming Valorant Conquerors Championship for India and South Asian team. The winner will earn a spot in the qualifying tournament for the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers, which is already a part of the 2021 Valorant Champions Tour.

Published 53 min ago
Esports Valorant Champions Tour
