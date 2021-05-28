Fnatic send Version 1 home on day 5 of the  Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik as Derke and Doma shine

Fnatic knocked Version 1 out of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, beating them in the Lower Bracket Round 3 tie.

Version 1 was defeated by Nuturn Gaming in the Upper-Bracket semi-final on day 4 of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik and dropped to the Lower-Bracket.

Fnatic knocked X10 Esports out of the tournament and qualified for the Lower Bracket Round 3 tie.

The two teams faced each other today and the European side got the better of their North American opposition.

.@FNATIC put up a strong performance and secure the win! Their Lower bracket run continues. #VALORANTMasters pic.twitter.com/7popNYWXbT — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 28, 2021

Version 1 vs Fnatic, Lower Bracket Round 3,

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik:

Version 1 and Fnatic played out a best-of-three clash in the Lower Bracket Round 3 tie today.

The three maps that were selected for today's matchup between Version 1 and Fnatic Esports were:

Icebox

Ascent

Haven

Version 1 vs Fnatic Selected Maps(Image Via YouTube/Valorant Champions Tour)

Map 1: Icebox

Fnatic started the game as the aggressor on Icebox and secured 6 rounds in the first half. There was nothing to separate the two sides after the side swap, as both Fnatic and Version 1 secured 6 rounds each and sent the match into overtime. However, Fnatic took 2 more rounds in overtime and took the lead in the tie.

Version 1 12-14 Fnatic

Version 1 vs Fnatic Map 1 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

Map 2: Ascent

Fnatic started the game as the defenders and secured 8 rounds in the first half. Version 1 took 2 rounds after the side swap. However, Fnatic secured 5 more rounds in the second half and won the tie by a 2-0 margin.

Version 1 6-13 Fnatic

Version 1 vs Fnatic Map 2 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

With this defeat, Version 1 became the first North American side to be eliminated from the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

Thanks for the great games, @version1gg! 👊



Your energy will be missed in Iceland. Hope to see you again in Berlin. #VALORANTMasters pic.twitter.com/mhHmIH9vim — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Fnatic became the first European team to beat a North American side in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. They will now face the winner of the clash between Team Vikings and Team Liquid in their next match of the competition.