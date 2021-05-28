Fnatic ends X10 Esports' journey in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik 

Fnatic eliminated X10 Esports from the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, securing a flawless victory against the South-East Asian side.

Fnatic had dropped to the Lower-Bracket after losing against Sentinels in the Upper Bracket Round 1 tie. On the other hand, X10 Esports qualified for the Lower-Bracket Round 2 tie after beating Crazy Raccoon in the Lower Bracket Round 1 tie.

The two teams faced each other in the second match of day 4 and Fnatic claimed victory with a 2-0 scoreline.

A strong performance by @FNATIC gets them through to the next round! #VALORANTMasters pic.twitter.com/5HpUPeaYrb — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 27, 2021

Fnatic vs X10 Esports, Lower Bracket Round 2,

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik:

Fnatic and X10 Esports played a best-of-three tie in the Lower Bracket Round 2 tie.

The three maps that were selected for today's matchup between Fnatic and X10 Esports were:

Icebox

Haven

Ascent

Fnatic and X10 Esports Selected Maps(Image Via YouTube/Valorant Champions Tour)

Map 1: Icebox

Fnatic started the game as the defenders and dominated the first half, securing 8 rounds in their favor. X10 Esports failed to secure any round in the second half. However, Fnatic took 5 more rounds for themselves and took the lead in the tie.

Fnatic 13-4 X10 Esports

Fnatic vs X10 Esports Map 1 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

Map 2: Haven

Fnatic started the game this time as the aggressor and secured 9 rounds before the side swap. In the second half, X10 Esports took 6 rounds for themselves. However, Fnatic secured 4 more rounds in their favor and won the tie with a 2-0 scoreline.

Fnatic 13-9 X10 Esports

Fnatic vs X10 Esports Map 1 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

X10 Esports' journey in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik has ended following this defeat. But the South-East Asian side have shown their capabilities against the top teams of the world, and will surely use their experience in future tournaments as well.

Thank you for making #VALORANTMasters that much better, @X10Esport.



We'll see you next time! pic.twitter.com/D8LfJPkBjX — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Fnatic kept their dreams alive in the tournament and will now face Version 1 in the Lower Bracket Round 3 tie.