Fnatic ends X10 Esports' journey in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik 

Fnatic eliminated X10 Esports from the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, securing a flawless victory against the South-East Asian side.
Fnatic had dropped to the Lower-Bracket after losing against Sentinels in the Upper Bracket Round 1 tie. On the other hand, X10 Esports qualified for the Lower-Bracket Round 2 tie after beating Crazy Raccoon in the Lower Bracket Round 1 tie.
The two teams faced each other in the second match of day 4 and Fnatic claimed victory with a 2-0 scoreline.
Fnatic vs X10 Esports, Lower Bracket Round 2,
Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik:
Fnatic and X10 Esports played a best-of-three tie in the Lower Bracket Round 2 tie.
The three maps that were selected for today's matchup between Fnatic and X10 Esports were:
- Icebox
- Haven
- Ascent
Map 1: Icebox
Fnatic started the game as the defenders and dominated the first half, securing 8 rounds in their favor. X10 Esports failed to secure any round in the second half. However, Fnatic took 5 more rounds for themselves and took the lead in the tie.
Fnatic 13-4 X10 Esports
Map 2: Haven
Fnatic started the game this time as the aggressor and secured 9 rounds before the side swap. In the second half, X10 Esports took 6 rounds for themselves. However, Fnatic secured 4 more rounds in their favor and won the tie with a 2-0 scoreline.
Fnatic 13-9 X10 Esports
X10 Esports' journey in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik has ended following this defeat. But the South-East Asian side have shown their capabilities against the top teams of the world, and will surely use their experience in future tournaments as well.
Meanwhile, Fnatic kept their dreams alive in the tournament and will now face Version 1 in the Lower Bracket Round 3 tie.