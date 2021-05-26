X10 Esports eliminates Crazy Raccoon from Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

X10 Esports beat Crazy Raccoon to eliminate the Japanese team from the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

X10 Esports dropped to Lower-Bracket after losing to Team Vikings in the Upper-Bracket Round 1 tie.

Crazy Raccoon was defeated by Version 1 in the Upper-Bracket Play-In tie on the inaugural day of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

The two teams faced each other in the Lower Bracket Round 1 tie to decide who will stay in the competition, and X10 Esports avoided the elimination today.

X10 Esports vs Crazy Raccoon, Lower Bracket Round 1,

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik:

X10 Esports and Crazy Raccoon played a best-of-three tie in the Lower Bracket Round 1 tie of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

The three maps that were selected by the two teams for today's match following the map veto process were:

Haven

Icebox

Bind

X10 Esports vs Crazy Raccoon Selected Maps(Image Via YouTube/Valorant Champions Tour)

Map 1: Haven

X10 Esports started the match as the attackers and secured 7 rounds in the first half. Crazy Raccoon secured 4 rounds after the side swap. However, X10 Esports won 6 more rounds and took the lead in the tie.

X10 Esports 13-9 Crazy Raccoon

X10 Esports vs Crazy Raccoon Map 1 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

Map 2: Icebox

X10 Esports started the game as the aggressor and secured 7 rounds in the first half. Crazy Raccoon failed to secure a single round in the second half. But X10 Esports took 6 consecutive rounds in their favor and won the tie with a 2-0 scoreline.

X10 Esports 13-5 Crazy Raccoon

X10 Esports vs Crazy Raccoon Map 2 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

With this defeat, Crazy Raccoon is the first team to be eliminated from the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

Meanwhile, X10 Esports kept their dream alive in the competition and will face Fnatic in the Lower-Bracket Round 1 tie in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.