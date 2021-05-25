Version 1 start Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik with a 2-0 win against Crazy Raccoon 

Version 1 got a dominant start in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik with a comprehensive victory against Crazy Raccoon.

Version 1 qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik finishing as the runner-up in the VCT 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers Finals. They lost against Sentinels in the final and secured the second position in the VCT 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers Finals.

Crazy Raccoon was crowned champion of the VCT 2021: Japan Stage 2 Challengers Finals by beating Absolute Jupiter in the final and qualified for the VCT Masters Reykjavik.

Version 1 and Crazy Raccoon faced each other on the inaugural day of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, and Version 1 started their journey with a victory.

Version 1 VS Crazy Raccoon, Upper Bracket Play-In, Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik:

Version 1 and Crazy Raccoon played a best-of-three tie in the Upper Bracket Play-in of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

The three Valorant maps that were selected by Version 1 and Crazy Raccoon following the map veto process were:

Ascent

Icebox

Haven

Version 1 VS Crazy Raccoon Selected Maps[Image Via YouTube/Valorant Champions Tour]

Map 1: Ascent

Version 1 started the game as the defenders and secured 7 rounds in the first half. Crazy Raccoon took 6 rounds after the side swap. But Version 1 secured 6 more rounds and took the lead in the tie.

Version 1 13-11 Crazy Raccoon

Version 1 VS Crazy Raccoon Map 1 Scorecard[Image Via vlr.gg]

Map 2: Icebox

Version 1 started the game as the aggressor on Icebox and secured 9 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Crazy Raccoon took 7 rounds, but Version 1 secured 4 more rounds for themselves and won the best-of-3 tie with a 2-0 scoreline.

Version 1 13-10 Crazy Raccoon

Version 1 VS Crazy Raccoon Map 2 Scorecard[Image Via vlr.gg]

Crazy Raccoon has now dropped to the Lower-Bracket and will face KRÜ Esports in the Lower-Bracket Round 1 tie.

However, Version 1 have qualified for the Upper Bracket Round 1 with this win and will have to defeat Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 2 Challengers champion Team Liquid to qualify for the Upper Bracket Semi-final.