Team Vikings kick off their Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik journey with a win against beat X10

Team Vikings bgean their Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik journey with a victory against X10 Esports.

Team Vikings qualified for Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik by winning the VCT 2021: Brazil Stage 2 Challengers Finals. They defeated Shark Esports in the final and were crowned champions.

X10 Esports was the champions of Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Southeast Asia Stage 2 Challengers Finals and they beat Full Sense in the finals to qualify for the VCT Masters Reykjavik.

Team Vikings and X10 Esports faced each other in the first match of day 2 and Team Vikings got the better of their opposition.

An EPIC matchup ends in the favor of @TeamVikings! #VALORANTMasters pic.twitter.com/mFDhVg558l — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 25, 2021

Team Vikings vs X10 Esports, Upper Bracket Round 1,

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik:

Team Vikings and X10 Esports faced each other in a best-of-three tie in the Upper Bracket Round 1 tie of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

The three maps selected by Team Vikings and X10 Esports following the map veto process were:

Icebox

Ascent

Haven

Team Vikings vs X10 Esports Selected Maps(Image via YouTube/Valorant Champions Tour)

Map 1: Icebox

Team Vikings started the match as the aggressor secured 7 rounds in the first half. X10 Esports took 6 rounds after the side swap. But Team Vikings took 6 more rounds for themselves and took the lead in the tie.

Team Vikings 13-11 X10 Esports

Team Vikings vs X10 Esports Map 1 Scorecard(Image Via vlr.gg)

Map 2: Ascent

Team Vikings started the game as the attackers on Ascent and secured 6 rounds before the side swap. X10 Esports secured 6 rounds too in the second half while attacking and sent the match into overtime. Team Vikings took the first two rounds of overtime and won the tie with a 2-0 scoreline.

Team Vikings 14-12 X10 Esports

Team Vikings vs X10 Esports Map 2 Scorecard(Image Via vlr.gg)

X10 Esports has now dropped to the Lower-Bracket and will face Crazy Raccoons in the Lower Bracket Round 1 tie.

Meanwhile, Team Vikings qualified for the Upper Bracket Semi-finals, where they will face the winner between Sentinels and Fnatic to make the Upper Bracket Final.