Nuturn Gaming sends Version 1 into the Lower Bracket of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

Nuturn Gaming outclassed Version 1 and sent the North American team into the Lower Bracket of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik today.

Version 1 beat Crazy Raccoon and Team Liquid in the previous rounds of the tournament.

Nuturn Gaming beat Shark Esports in their first match of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik by a 2-1 scoreline and qualified for the Upper-Bracket semi-final.

THAT WAS INTENSE! @NuturnG get the win over @version1gg and advance in the Upper Bracket! #VALORANTMasters pic.twitter.com/EnhAFKJkkC — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 27, 2021

Version 1 vs Nuturn Gaming, Upper Bracket Semifinals,

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik:

The two teams met in a best-of-three tie today and the three maps that were selected by Version 1 and Nuturn Gaming are as follows:

Haven

Ascent

Split

Version 1 vs Nuturn Gaming Selected Maps(Image Via YouTube/Valorant Champions Tour)

Map 1: Haven

Version 1 started the game as defenders and dominated the match from the start, securing 9 rounds in the first half. Nuturn Gaming failed to secure a single round in the second half. However, Version 1 secured 4 more rounds in their favor and took the lead in the tie.

Version 1 13-3 Nuturn Gaming

Version 1 vs Nuturn Gaming Map 1 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

Map 2: Ascent

Nuturn Gaming started the game as the attackers and secured just 5 rounds in their favor. Version 1 was also able to secure 5 rounds in their favor in the second half. Nuturn Gaming took 7 rounds and sent the match into overtime. However, in overtime, Nuturn Gaming took 3 rounds in their favor compared to Version 1's one round and equalized the scores in the tie.

Version 1 13-15 Nuturn Gaming

Version 1 vs Nuturn Gaming Map 2 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

Map 3: Split

Nuturn Gaming started the game as the defenders and secured 6 rounds in the first half. There was nothing to separate the two sides after the side swap, as both Nuturn Gaming and Version 1 secured 6 rounds each and sent the match into another overtime. However, Nuturn Gaming took 2 more rounds in overtime and won the tie with a 2-1 scoreline.

Version 1 12-14 Nuturn Gaming

Version 1 vs Nuturn Gaming Map 3 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

With this defeat, Version 1 dropped into the Lower-Bracket and will face the winner between Fnatic and X10 Esports in the Lower-Bracket Round 3 tie.

Meanwhile, Nuturn Gaming qualified for the Upper Bracket Final of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik and will face Sentinels in the finale.