Team Liquid lose to Version 1 in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik by a 1-2 scoreline

Team Liquid lose to Version 1 in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik(Image via Valorant Champions Tour KR/Twitter)
Team Liquid lose to Version 1 in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik(Image via Valorant Champions Tour KR/Twitter)\
Rishab Chakladar
ANALYST
Modified 48 min ago
News

Team Liquid lost 2-1 to Version 1 in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters, Reykjavik.

Team Liquid was the champion of the VCT 2021: EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Finals. They beat Fnatic in the finals and were crowned champions.

Version 1 won against Crazy Raccoon in the Upper Bracket Play-In tie on the inaugural day of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters, Reykjavik.

Team Liquid faced Version 1 in their first match of the tournament and they lost the tie against their North American opponent.

Team Liquid vs Version 1, Upper Bracket Round 1,

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik:

Team Liquid takes on Version 1 in a best-of-three tie in the Upper Bracket Round 1 tie of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

The three maps selected for the match-up between Team Liquid and Version 1 following the map veto process were:

  • Split
  • Ascent
  • Haven
Team Liquid vs Version 1 Selected Maps(Image via YouTube/Valorant Champions Tour)
Team Liquid vs Version 1 Selected Maps(Image via YouTube/Valorant Champions Tour)

Map 1: Split

Team Liquid started the match as the defenders on Split and secured 7 rounds in their favor in the first half. After the side swap, Version 1 took 7 rounds for themselves. However, Team Liquid secured 5 more rounds and forced the match into overtime. Team Liquid won the tie by taking 4 more rounds in overtime while Version 1 secured 2.

Team Liquid 16-14 Version 1

Team Liquid vs Version 1 Map 1 Scorecard(Image Via vlr.gg)
Team Liquid vs Version 1 Map 1 Scorecard(Image Via vlr.gg)

Map 2: Ascent

Version 1 started the game as the defenders and secured 7 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Team Liquid took 6 rounds in their favor. However, Version 1 took 6 more rounds for themselves and equalized the tie.

Team Liquid 11-13 Version 1

Team Liquid vs Version 1 Map 2 Scorecard(Image Via vlr.gg)
Team Liquid vs Version 1 Map 2 Scorecard(Image Via vlr.gg)

Map 3: Haven

Version 1 started the game as the aggressor in the first half and secured 10 rounds before the side swap. Team Liquid secured 2 rounds for themselves, but Version 1 took 3 more rounds and won the tie with a 2-1 scoreline.

Team Liquid 4-13 Version 1

Team Liquid vs Version 1 Map 3 Scorecard(Image Via vlr.gg)
Team Liquid vs Version 1 Map 3 Scorecard(Image Via vlr.gg)

Team Liquid has now dropped to the Lower-Bracket and will face the winner between Shark Esports and KRÜ Esports in the Lower Bracket Round 2 tie.

Meanwhile, Version 1 qualified for the Upper Bracket Semi-finals, where they will face Nuturn Gaming to cement their place in the Upper Bracket Final.

Published 48 min ago
Esports Valorant Champions Tour
