Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik Day 1: Fnatic, Version 1, and Nuturn Gaming kick off journey's with wins

Fnatic, Version 1, and Nuturn Gaming claimed victory in the first three matches of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. Some thrilling encounters were lined up on the first day of the VCT Masters as the top teams in the world faced each other.

Previously, a total of 10 teams qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters, Reykjavik. On Day 1 of the coveted event, three matches were played, where the teams faced off in best-of-three ties.

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik Day 1, Upper Bracket Play-In Matches

Fnatic vs KRÜ Esports

Fnatic and KRÜ Esports faced each other in the inaugural match of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, and the former won the tie 2-0, showing their dominance in both maps.

Fnatic won the first map in Haven with a 13-5 margin. They continued their momentum in the second map in Icebox to come out on top by a 13-4 scoreline.

With this win, Fnatic qualified for the Upper Bracket Round 1 and will face Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 2 Challengers champion Sentinels, with a berth in the Upper Bracket Semi-final at stake.

KRÜ Esports dropped down to Lower-Bracket.

Version 1 vs Crazy Raccoon

Version and Crazy Raccoon faced each other in the second match of the day, and the former won quite comprehensively with a 2-0 scoreline.

Version 1 claimed the first map in Ascent 13-11. In the second map, they beat Crazy Raccoon on Icebox by a 13-10 scoreline.

Version 1 has qualified for the Upper Bracket Round 1 with this victory and will be facing Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 2 Challengers champion Team Liquid to be eligible for the Upper Bracket Semi-final. Crazy Raccoon will play against the loser between Team Vikings and X10 Esports in the Lower-Bracket Round 1 tie to stay in the competition.

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik Day 1, Upper Bracket Round 1 tie

Shark Esports vs Nuturn Gaming

Nuturn Gaming, the champion of the VCT 2021: Korea Stage 2 Challengers, faced the VCT 2021: Brazil Stage 2 Challengers runners-up Shark Esports in the Upper Bracket Round 1 Tie of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters, Reykjavik.

The three maps selected by Nuturn Gaming and Shark Esports following the map veto process were:

Haven

Bind

Ascent

Shark Esports vs Nuturn Gaming selected maps (Image via Valorant Champions Tour/YouTube)

Map 1: Haven

Shark Esports started the game as the attackers in Haven and secured ten rounds in the first half. Nuturn Gaming took three matches after the side swap, but Shark secured three more rounds and took the lead in the tie.

Shark Esports 13-5 Nuturn Gaming

Shark Esports vs Nuturn Gaming Map 1 Scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

Map 2: Bind

Nuturn Gaming started the match as the aggressors on Bind and secured ten rounds before the side swap. In the second half, Shark Esports took three more games for themselves. However, Nuturn secured three more rounds to equalize the tie at 1-1.

Shark Esports 5-13 Nuturn Gaming

Shark Esports vs Nuturn Gaming Map 2 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

Map 3: Ascent

Nuturn Gaming started the match as the defender on Ascent and secured ten rounds in the first half. After swapping sides, Shark Esports took three games. But Nuturn secured the three matches required to clinch the best-of-3 tie 2-1.

Shark Esports 5-13 Nuturn Gaming

Shark Esports vs Nuturn Gaming Map 3 sscorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

Shark Esports has now dropped to the Lower-Bracket and will face KRÜ Esports in the Lower-Bracket Round 1 tie.

An excellent performance by @NuturnG as they get the 2-1 series win! #VALORANTMasters pic.twitter.com/ADzPH9CCp1 — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Nuturn Gaming qualified for the Upper Bracket Semi-finals, where they will face the winner between Team Liquid and Version 1 to make the Upper Bracket Final.