Valorant pro TenZ feels that Europe has better “overall teams” than North America

With the Valorant Champions Tour stage 2 Masters set to kick off in a few days’ time, the EU vs NA debate has unsurprisingly reached an all-time high.

This is the first time that Riot Games’ shooter gets to enjoy an offline international tournament, ever since its official release back in June 2020. And the Valorant devs will not be pulling back any punches to make it one of the biggest events of the year.

Hence, the hype around the competition is very real, and as some of the best teams around the world get to face off against each other, expectations are quite high with the two major regions that will be going into the tournament as heavy favorites.

My scrimbux VALORANT Masters power ranking from asking people scrimming and playing in Iceland:



1. Team Liquid

2. Sentinels

3. Fnatic



--- (Giga Gap) ---



4. Vikings

5. V1

6. KRU

7. NUTURN



--- (Not So Giga Gap) ---



8. Sharks

9. X10

10. Crazy Raccoon — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) May 20, 2021

North America and Europe have been, over the course of the Valorant Ignition Series tournaments, considered to be the two best regions in the world when it comes to the shooter.

Even “The Esports Writer” Fionn, placed NA and EU teams at the very top of his VCT Stage 2 Masters power rankings.

TenZ feels that EU has better Valorant teams than NA, but inferior ranked players

After playing in EU for a bit for Ranked NA>EU but when it comes to Scrims and overall teams EU>>>NA — TenZ / Tyson (SEN) (@TenZOfficial) May 21, 2021

Recently, Sentinel’s Valorant star Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, provided his own input regarding the debate, and he stated that North America is superior when it comes to ranked matchmaking. However, Europe is clearly the winner when it comes to “scrims and overall teams,” and judging by the reactions in the chat, that seems to be the universal consensus.

But what creates such a big disparity between EU’s ranked solo-queue players and organized teams is up for debate. However, if the community reactions are something to go by, then one educated guess regarding the issue will be surrounding the language barrier.

Ranked is probaly hard to play here in EU. Cuz u have a lot of countries with their own language. Most of them doesnt speak English. — Adje (@AdemCakar10) May 21, 2021

in eu not everyone is fluent in english due to it not being their main language so i assume that's the main thing, the lack of communication sometimes, also russians being voicebanned cus of their law — dosiek (@dosieky) May 21, 2021

we're more individually skilled because of the language barrier. More people rely on their own skill than teams so they were forced to improve on their own gameplay. — remedy (@rem2dy) May 21, 2021

Valorant Europe, being a region of many languages, has severe issues when it comes to voice communication. Riot’s shooter being a low-TTK puts heavy impetuous on accurate call-outs and team communication.

Hence, having a language barrier in the game helps players individually, but not play as a team. This is definitely one of the biggest reasons why EU ranked games feel so underwhelming to players like TenZ, who is obviously used to the North American server.

But as for TenZ’s claim that EU Valorant teams are better than their NA counterparts, that’s something only the VCT Stage 2 Masters stage can conclusively tell.