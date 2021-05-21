Tenz opens up about practice computers for Valorant Champions Tour Reykjavik, saying, “It's not good for the frames”

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo recently opened up about poor management at the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2021 Stage 2 Reykjavik Masters practice room.

As the most important tournament in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021, all the qualifying teams are set to give their best. As the first-ever international major inches closer, all the players who arrived in Iceland’s hotels got ready to practice for this tournament.

But in a recent stream of G2 Esports’ in-game leader, Oscar “mixwell” Cañellas Colocho, TenZ spoke about the mismanagement on behalf of the hosts. The latter received a poor internet connection and practice computer.

TenZ’s experience so far in the Valorant Champions Tour Reykjavik

With the main tournament being only three days away, every player would want to practice as much as possible before it starts. It was no different for TenZ.

However, while practicing for the tournament, he hit an unwanted roadblock that should not have been there in the first place.

During the live stream, TenZ spoke about his horrible experience while practicing for the Valorant tournament. Mixwell was clearly heard saying:

“So you have 5 up and five down, and a s**t computer. How is that even possible?”

To which TenZ replied:

“I don’t know. Yeah, it’s not good for the frames.”

This essentially meant that TenZ got a poor internet connection with only 5 Mbps of bandwidth for download and upload. Alongside this issue, he was also given a practice computer in such a poor condition that he couldn’t even get good enough FPS for Valorant.

When mixwell asked whether he informed tournament officials about the situation, TenZ’s said:

“I complained about the FPS, and they were like, unlucky!”

He added:

“I also tried to get them to update the GPU drivers, which were like a year old. They said that it didn’t make much of a difference, so they are not going do it.”

What does this mean for the main event?

From what is seen in this clip, it is clear how lackluster the officials of one of the biggest tournaments in the history of Valorant esports are.

Not only did they provide a poor internet connection and practice computer, but they also denied any form of help, even when asked for it. Whether this sort of behavior translates into the main Valorant event or not is yet to be seen.