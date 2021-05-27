Sentinels secure another flawless victory against Team Vikings in Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

Sentinels cemented their place in the Upper-Bracket final of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik with another flawless victory against Team Vikings.

Sentinels beat Fnatic in their first match of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik by a 2-0 scoreline and qualified for the Upper-Bracket semi-final.

Team Vikings beat X10 Esports to kick off their journey in the tournament. The Brazilian champions defeated X10 Esports 2-0 in the UB Round 1 tie.

The two teams faced each other in the third match of day 3, and Sentinels got the better of their opposition.

Another victory for @Sentinels as they continue making their way through the Upper bracket! #VALORANTMasters pic.twitter.com/swMbSfmwDD — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 26, 2021

Sentinels vs Team Vikings, Upper Bracket Semifinals,

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik:

The two teams met in a best-of-three tie to cement their place in the Upper-Bracket finals.

The three maps that were selected by Sentinels vs Team Vikings for today's match following the map veto process were:

Icebox

Haven

Ascent

Sentinels vs Team Vikings Selected Maps(Image Via YouTube/Valorant Champions Tour)

Map 1: Icebox

Sentinels started the game as the defenders and secured 7 rounds in the first half. Team Vikings took 2 rounds after the side swap. However, Sentinels secured 6 more rounds in their favor and took the lead in the best-of-three tie.

Sentinels 13-7 Team Vikings

Sentinels vs Team Vikings Map 1 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

Map 2: Haven

Sentinels started the game on the defending side and dominated the first half, winning 10 rounds . In the second half, Team Viking secured 4 rounds. However, Sentinels secured 3 more rounds and defeated Team Vikings 2-0.

Sentinels 13-6 Team Vikings

Sentinels vs Team Vikings Map 2 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

The moment you realize you're going to the Semi-Finals at #VALORANTMasters! ✊ pic.twitter.com/UdVksGArlA — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 26, 2021

Team Vikings has now dropped to the Lower Bracket following this defeat. They will face the winner between Team Liquid and KRÜ Esports in the Lower-Bracket Round 3 tie.

Meanwhile, Sentinels became the first team to qualify in the Upper Bracket Final of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik and they will face the winner between Version 1 and Nuturn Gaming.