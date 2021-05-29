Team Liquid outshines Team Vikings to knock them out of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik 

Team Liquid kept their Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik run clean, as they secured a clean-sweep victory against Team Vikings in the Lower Bracket Round 3 tie.

Team Vikings lost against Sentinels in the Upper-Bracket semi-finals of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. Team Liquid, on the other hand, eliminated KRÜ Esports from the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik in the last match of day 4.

.@LiquidValorant put on a show to win the match and move on in the Lower bracket! #VALORANTMasters pic.twitter.com/jK1cKyc7Sn — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 28, 2021

Team Vikings vs Team Liquid, Lower Bracket Round 3, Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik:

Team Vikings faced Team Liquid to keep their Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik dream alive in the Lower Bracket Round 3 tie today.

The three Valorant maps that were selected for the match between Team Vikings and Team Liquid following the map veto process were:

Ascent

Haven

Bind

Team Vikings vs Team Liquid Selected Maps(Image Via YouTube/Valorant Champions Tour)

Map 1: Ascent

Team Liquid started the game as the defenders and dominated the first half, securing 8 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Vikings took 4 rounds, however, Team Liquid secured 5 more rounds for themselves and took the lead in the best-of-three tie.

Team Vikings 8-13 Team Liquid

Team Vikings vs Team Liquid Map 1 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

Map 2: Haven

Team Liquid started the game as the defenders on Haven and secured 7 rounds in the first half. To make things better, Team Vikings failed to secure a single round in the second half. Team Liquid secured 6 more rounds and won the tie by a 2-0 scoreline.

Team Vikings 5-13 Team Liquid

Team Vikings vs Team Liquid Map 1 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

Team Vikings was knocked out of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik following this defeat.

Thanks for coming all the way to Iceland, @TeamVikings. 👊



We’re excited to see Brazil’s strength in Stage 3! #VALORANTMasters pic.twitter.com/626JUe6pGs — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Team Liquid qualified for the Lower Bracket Round 4, where they will face their regional rival, Fnatic.