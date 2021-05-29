Team Liquid outshines Team Vikings to knock them out of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik 

Team Liquid kept their Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik run clean, as they secured a clean-sweep victory against Team Vikings in the Lower Bracket Round 3 tie.
Team Vikings lost against Sentinels in the Upper-Bracket semi-finals of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. Team Liquid, on the other hand, eliminated KRÜ Esports from the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik in the last match of day 4.
Team Vikings vs Team Liquid, Lower Bracket Round 3, Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik:
Team Vikings faced Team Liquid to keep their Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik dream alive in the Lower Bracket Round 3 tie today.
The three Valorant maps that were selected for the match between Team Vikings and Team Liquid following the map veto process were:
- Ascent
- Haven
- Bind
Map 1: Ascent
Team Liquid started the game as the defenders and dominated the first half, securing 8 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Vikings took 4 rounds, however, Team Liquid secured 5 more rounds for themselves and took the lead in the best-of-three tie.
Team Vikings 8-13 Team Liquid
Map 2: Haven
Team Liquid started the game as the defenders on Haven and secured 7 rounds in the first half. To make things better, Team Vikings failed to secure a single round in the second half. Team Liquid secured 6 more rounds and won the tie by a 2-0 scoreline.
Team Vikings 5-13 Team Liquid
Team Vikings was knocked out of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik following this defeat.
Meanwhile, Team Liquid qualified for the Lower Bracket Round 4, where they will face their regional rival, Fnatic.