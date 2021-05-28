Team Liquid knock out KRÜ Esports from the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

Team Liquid secured their first victory in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik after eliminating KRÜ Esports from the tournament.
Team Liquid had suffered defeated by Version 1 in their first match of the tournament and dropped to the Lower Bracket. On the other hand, KRÜ Esports eliminated Shark Esports on day 3 of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik and qualified for the Lower-Bracket Round 2 tie.
The two teams met each other in the last match of day 4 and Team Liquid claimed victory with a 2-0 scoreline.
Team Liquid vs KRÜ Esports, Lower Bracket Round 2,
Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik
Team Liquid and KRÜ Esports faced each other in a best-of-three tie in the Lower Bracket Round 2 tie. The three maps that were selected for today's match following the map veto process were:
- Split
- Ascent
- Bind
Map 1: Split
Team Liquid started the game as the defenders on Split and dominated from the start, securing 10 rounds in the first half. KRÜ Esports failed to secure a single round after the side swap. However, Team Liquid secured 3 more rounds in their favor and took the lead in the tie.
Team Liquid 13-2 KRÜ Esports
Map 2: Ascent
Team Liquid started the game as the aggressor on Ascent and was able to secure 5 rounds in their favor in the first half. After the side swap, KRÜ Esports secured just 2 rounds. However, Team Liquid secured 8 rounds in their favor and won the tie by a 2-0 margin.
Team Liquid 13-9 KRÜ Esports
With this defeat, KRÜ Esports were knocked out of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.
Meanwhile, Team Liquid kept their dream alive. They will now face Team Vikings in their next match in the competition.