Create
Notifications
×

Team Liquid knock out KRÜ Esports from the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

Team Liquid knocked out KRÃ Esports from the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik(Image via Valorant Champions Tour KR/Twitter)
Team Liquid knocked out KRÜ Esports from the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik(Image via Valorant Champions Tour KR/Twitter)
Rishab Chakladar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 34 min ago
News

Team Liquid secured their first victory in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik after eliminating KRÜ Esports from the tournament.

Team Liquid had suffered defeated by Version 1 in their first match of the tournament and dropped to the Lower Bracket. On the other hand, KRÜ Esports eliminated Shark Esports on day 3 of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik and qualified for the Lower-Bracket Round 2 tie.

The two teams met each other in the last match of day 4 and Team Liquid claimed victory with a 2-0 scoreline.

Team Liquid vs KRÜ Esports, Lower Bracket Round 2,

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

Team Liquid and KRÜ Esports faced each other in a best-of-three tie in the Lower Bracket Round 2 tie. The three maps that were selected for today's match following the map veto process were:

  • Split
  • Ascent
  • Bind
Team Liquid vs KRÃ Esports Selected Maps(Image Via YouTube/Valorant Champions Tour)
Team Liquid vs KRÜ Esports Selected Maps(Image Via YouTube/Valorant Champions Tour)

Map 1: Split

Team Liquid started the game as the defenders on Split and dominated from the start, securing 10 rounds in the first half. KRÜ Esports failed to secure a single round after the side swap. However, Team Liquid secured 3 more rounds in their favor and took the lead in the tie.

Team Liquid 13-2 KRÜ Esports

Team Liquid vs KRÃ Esports Map 1 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)
Team Liquid vs KRÜ Esports Map 1 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

Map 2: Ascent

Team Liquid started the game as the aggressor on Ascent and was able to secure 5 rounds in their favor in the first half. After the side swap, KRÜ Esports secured just 2 rounds. However, Team Liquid secured 8 rounds in their favor and won the tie by a 2-0 margin.

Team Liquid 13-9 KRÜ Esports

Team Liquid vs KRÃ Esports Map 2 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)
Team Liquid vs KRÜ Esports Map 2 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

With this defeat, KRÜ Esports were knocked out of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

Meanwhile, Team Liquid kept their dream alive. They will now face Team Vikings in their next match in the competition.

Published 34 min ago
comments icon
Esports Valorant Champions Tour
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी