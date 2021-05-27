KRÜ Esports outclass Shark Esports to keep their Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik dream alive

KRÜ Esports beat Shark Esports and eliminated them from the the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

KRÜ Esports was defeated by Fnatic in the Upper-Bracket Play-In tie in the inaugural match of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

Shark Esports lost against Nuturn Gaming and found themselves in the Lower-Bracket.

The two teams faced each other in the Lower Bracket Round 1 tie to keep their Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik dream alive, and KRÜ Esports won the game comprehensively.

Shark Esports vs KRÜ Esports, Lower Bracket Round 1,

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik:

Shark Esports went up against KRÜ Esports in a best-of-three tie in the Lower Bracket Round 1 tie of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

The three maps that were selected by Shark Esports and KRÜ Esports for today's match following the map veto process were:

Icebox

Bind

Ascent

Map 1: Icebox

KRÜ Esports started the game as the defenders and completely dominated the first half securing 10 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Shark Esports took 3 rounds for themselves. However, KRÜ Esports secured 3 more rounds and took the lead in the tie.

Shark Esports 5-13 KRÜ Esports

Shark Esports vs KRÜ Esports Map 1 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

Map 2: Bind

KRÜ Esports started the game on the defending side and secured 7 rounds in the first half. In the second half, Shark Esports took just 1 round in their favor. However, KRÜ Esports secured 6 more rounds for themselves and won the tie with a 2-0 scoreline.

Shark Esports 6-13 KRÜ Esports

Shark Esports vs KRÜ Esports Map 2 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

With this defeat, Shark Esports became the second team to be eliminated from the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik after Crazy Raccoon.

Meanwhile, KRÜ Esports kept their dreams alive in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik by clean sweeping their Brazilian opposition. They will now face Team Liquid in the Lower-Bracket Round 1 tie.