Sentinels continue their dominance in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik against Nuturn Gaming

Sentinels clean sweeps Nurturn Gaming to become the first finalist of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. Sentinels secured a flawless victory against Team Vikings in the Upper Bracket Semifinals.

Nuturn Gaming beat Version 1 and sent the North American side into the Lower Bracket to secure their place in the Upper Bracket final. The two teams faced each other in the Upper Bracket semi-final in the last match of day 5 to secure their place in the Grand-finals.

An impressive performance by @Sentinels as they advance to the #VALORANTMasters Grand Finals! pic.twitter.com/BIoUvvhKtf — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 28, 2021

Sentinels vs Nuturn Gaming, Upper Bracket Final,

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

The two teams met in a best-of-three tie today and the three maps that were selected by Sentinels and Nuturn Gaming are as follows:

Bind

Haven

Split

Sentinels vs Nuturn Gaming Selected Maps(Image Via YouTube/Valorant Champions Tour)

Map 1: Bind

The Sentinels started the match as the defenders and dominated the first half securing 8 rounds. Nuturn Gaming were able to secure just 1 round in their favor in the second half. However, the Sentinels took 5 more rounds in their favor and took the lead.

Sentinels 13-5 Nuturn Gaming

Sentinels vs Nuturn Gaming Map 1 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

Map 2: Haven

Sentinels started the match on the defending side and secured 10 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Nuturn took 2 more rounds in their favor. However, Sentinels took 3 rounds in the second half and won the tie flawlessly.

Sentinels 13 - 4 Nuturn Gaming

Sentinels vs Nuturn Gaming Map 2 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

Nuturn Gaming dropped to the Lower-Bracket following this defeat against Sentinels. However, the Korean team will get another chance to cement their place in the Grand finals of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. They will now face the winner between Team Liquid and Fnatic in the Lower-Bracket final.

The winner will compete with Sentinels in the Grand finals. Sentinels will watch tomorrow's matches to find their opponents in the grand final.