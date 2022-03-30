×
All teams qualified for Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik so far

The VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik begins soon (Image via Riot)
Rishab Chakladar
Modified Mar 30, 2022 03:39 AM IST
The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik is almost here. Riot Games is ready to host its first international LAN event of the year in Iceland within a couple of weeks. Teams are currently preparing to deliver their best in the event.

Top teams from around the globe will represent their regions and compete to become the best in the world. Fans are eagerly waiting to see all the sides under the same roof playing for the crown.

The action will start on April 10 and continue till April 24. Riot has already revealed the schedule and format of the upcoming event.

The very first #VALORANTMasters of 2022 is BACK! Still have questions about the tournament? Here’s everything you need to know about Masters Reykjavík! https://t.co/IcnoN9SzfC

Participants at VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik

A total of twelve teams will compete in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik to be the best in the world. All the top sides from different regional VCT Challengers will be competing in the event:

Here is the slot distribution for all regions in the Reykjavik Masters:

  • Three slots for EMEA
  • Two slots for NA
  • Two slots for APAC (APAC region will include South East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania)
  • One slot for BR
  • One slot for LATAM
  • One slot for SA (LATAM and Brazil will compete for a second slot before each Masters)
  • One slot for Korea
  • One slot for Japan

Eleven out of twelve teams have already confirmed their tickets to Iceland:

Here are the teams that have qualified for #VCT Masters Reykjavík so far:@FNATIC 🇪🇺@LiquidValorant 🇪🇺@G2esports 🇪🇺@OpTic 🇺🇸@TheGuard 🇺🇸@DRXGlobal 🇰🇷@AIMWITHPRIDE 🇯🇵@pprxteam 🇸🇬@XERXIAESPORTS 🇹🇭@LOUDgg 🇧🇷@KRUesports 🇨🇱Who do you guys think looks strongest?🤔
  • G2 Esports (Runners-up of EMEA Stage 1 Challengers)
  • Fnatic (Second runners-up of EMEA Stage 1 Challengers)
  • Team Liquid (Third runners-up of EMEA Stage 1 Challengers, replacing champions FunPlus Phoenix)
  • The Guard (Champions of NA Stage 1 Challengers)
  • OpTic Gaming (Runners-up of NA Stage 1 Challengers)
  • Paper Rex (Champions of APAC Stage 1 Challengers)
  • Xerxia Esports (Runners-up of APAC Stage 1 Challengers)
  • Loud (Champions of BR Stage 1 Challengers)
  • KRU Esports (Champions of LATAM Stage 1 Challengers)
  • DRX (Champions of KR Stage 1 Challengers)
  • Zeta Division (Champions of Japan Stage 1 Challengers)
O adversário da @NIPBR para o #VALORANTLCQ está definido! 🔥Na sexta-feira, diretamente da Cidade do México, os Ninjas enfrentarão a @LeviatanGG em uma MD5 valendo vaga no Masters da Islândia. 🇮🇸Não perca, ao vivo em nossos canais, a partir das 17h. https://t.co/wkNES1UmRD

There is only one slot left for the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik, which will belong to South America. The runners-up of the BR Stage 1 Challengers (Ninjas in Pyjamas) and LATAM Stage 1 Challengers (Leviatan) will compete for the final slot of the Reykjavik Masters.

The winner of the match will confirm their ticket to Iceland come April 10.

