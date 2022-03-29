KRU Esports qualifies for the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik, remains the only team to reach every international LAN event

KRU Esports is ready to represent the LATAM region once again in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik next month.

The Argentine side qualified for the Reykjavik Masters after becoming the champion of the VCT LATAM Stage-1 Challengers last night, defeating Leviatan in the Grand-Final. It was a long nail-biting best-of-five series, where KRU Esports took the victory with a 3-2 scoreline.

¡Tenemos campeón y al primer representante de Latinoamérica para Masters! Felicidades a



¡Tenemos campeón y al primer representante de Latinoamérica para Masters! Felicidades a @KRUesports, gracias por una serie de verdad INOLVIDABLE!Les deseamos la mejor de las suertes en todo lo que viene para ellos y estamos seguros de que estamos bien representados.

KRU Esports will now travel to Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, to represent its region for the fourth consecutive time on the global stage. With this, the Argentine side remain the only team to have made it through to every international LAN event so far.

Can KRU Esports utilize their international experience in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik?

KRU Esports is one of the strongest and most consistent teams from the LATAM region. The team had an excellent season last year, qualifying for all three international Valorant LAN events in 2021.

The Argentine side performed exceptionally well last time out in the Valorant Champions 2021, where the team defeated giants like Sentinels and Fnatic. It was a dream run for the side, which ended in the Semi-Finals by Gambit Esports.

However, KRU Esports is ready to participate in another international Valorant LAN event this April in Reykjavik. The team has qualified for the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik and will represent the LATAM region once again at the event from April 10-24.

With @KRUesports qualifying for Masters Reykjavík 2022, they remain the only team to have made it to every Valorant #vct LAN so far!

It will be the fourth back-to-back international appearance for the Argentine side. The team remains the only side to qualify for all international events so far.

Previously, there were three teams who carried the distinction of making it to every international LAN event in 2021. The other two teams were North America's Sentinels and Japan's Crazy Raccoon.

Both teams have failed to qualify for the Reykjavik Masters this time, thus, only the Argentine side remains undefeated. It will be interesting to see how the side performs in Iceland while utilizing the experience they gathered in previous events.

