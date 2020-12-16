3 best Operator Agents in Valorant

Dangerous is an understatement when describing a Valorant Operator in the right hands.

The Operator is a one-shot, one-kill sniper at any range (excluding shots below the torso and wall-bang shots). In Valorant, some Agents possess abilities that allow them to thrive as a sniper. Having a character that can effectively get first blood and make enemies use all their utility can put a team at a great advantage.

It is important to note that having two Operators can be very detrimental to a side’s economy. Ideal team composition can consist of multiple snipers, but it is best to have a premier sniper on-board. Anyone can wield the Operator, but a few Agents shine as long-range threats.

3 Best Agents for Sniping in Valorant

#3 - Killjoy

Image via Riot Games

It may come as a surprise to some, but Killjoy is very productive as an Operator in Valorant. Her kit can be placed pre-round, so after setting up, why not hop on the Operator?

Placing a Turret where she is going to peak is practical for two reasons. Not only can it alert her about upcoming enemies and deal damage, but it also forces the enemy to manage two issues at once. Opponents have to destroy the Turret without knowing if Killjoy or a teammate is playing near it.

However, her kit is entirely disabled for the round if she gets killed. Killjoy’s pre-placed abilities serve nothing for the team if she gets picked off before a bomb site is pushed. At long range, the Agent can take out enemies before they push a site, while her kit supports her.

As the premiere on-site defender in Valorant, having an Operator increases her chances of staying alive longer to retake a site even as her team rotates.

#2 - Omen

Image via Riot Games

Smokes, and two teleports, make for a great kit when sniping in Valorant.

Omen’s Dark Cover grants him two smokes at the beginning of every round, and he gets them again every 35 seconds. This Agent can smoke off enemies from halfway across the map, allowing him to lurk while supporting teammates. With one sightline smoked, Omen can focus his Operator towards one location.

Shrouded step allows Omen to teleport himself to any area in short proximity. He is one of the few characters in Valorant who can play off-angles by getting on top of less accessible places. Enemies are less likely to check these spots when clearing corners, making Omen unpredictable.

He can also teleport to safety when in a sticky situation. Essentially, enemies will waste utility after locating Omen while he escapes unharmed.

#1 - Jett

Image via Riot Games

Jett is a no-brainer for the best Operator Agent in Valorant. She has a plethora of abilities that allow her to thrive as the premier sniper on any team. She is the most mobile Agent in Valorant while being equipped with smokes.

Her Tailwind ability allows her to dash in any direction. As a sniper, Jett can deny trades by simply dashing after her first shot. Opposing teams hardly get a chance to avenge their teammate against a Jett with a tailwind available. With two kills, she gets Tailwind back if she has already used it during the round.

Jett’s Updraft adds even more to her case for being the best sniper in Valorant. With the ability to get over obstacles, Jett can play off-angles that most Agents can’t. The Operator is already challenging to counter, but it’s made even more stressful when Jett is peeking where nobody expects.

Cloudburst, Jett’s smokes, may last the least amount of time out of all the smokes, but she can place them quicker than anyone else. Jett can quickly block sight on certain angles, allowing her to switch location or focus on just one area.

Last but certainly not least, Jett’s ultimate is the perfect complement to the Operator. When Jett gets in a tough predicament, the Bladestorm becomes her primary weapon. The Operator at close range isn’t practical, but the Bladestrom certainly is. When the Operator fails, the Bladestorm doesn’t.

Patch 1.09 is here with Operator nerfs, changes to jump peeking, and updates for Omen, Viper, Reyna, Jett, and Brimstone. Read all about it: https://t.co/I2r4c0atry pic.twitter.com/gqP4u58EMF — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 29, 2020

In a one-versus-many situation, the Bladestorm becomes the preferred weapon because of its effectiveness at any range. Combine Jett’s ultimate with her Tailwind and Updraft, and it yields a weapon just as dangerous as the Operator.

Jett’s ultimate can be used as a weapon during a save-round. If she opts to do so, she can quickly get back on the Operator, despite the damage to her team’s economy. Taking all these factors into consideration, Jett is easily the best Agent when it comes to using the Operator in Valorant. Facing a resourceful opponent with both Jett and the Operator will seem unfair.

It's is no wonder the Operator was nerfed in Valorant and now costs 5000 credits. The sniper is very powerful in good hands, but dying with it can be absolutely devastating to a team’s economy. Buying an Operator can win rounds, or make an Agent broke for the next two. Valorant players must choose wisely when purchasing a weapon.

Note: This article reflects the author’s opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.