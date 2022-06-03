5 Best Valorant Pros who main Reyna in Episode 4 Act 3

Valorant is a competitive FPS game that has become immensely popular since its launch in June 2020. Riot Games has been regularly providing updates to its first ever tactical shooter, which has kept fans engaged over the couple of years since its release. The game was originally launched with five agents with two more that could be unlocked by levelling up, and it has 19 agents in the game as of now. The number of maps has increased to seven from the four that were originally available at launch.

Reyna is a Duelist Agent with a few simple yet effective abilities. Her abilities include Leer, Devour, Dismissal, and her ultimate, Empress. Using all of these abilities effectively in competitive matches requires quite a lot of skill, which only a few players possess in the top tier.

Newbie players and even veteran players can learn from the gameplay and tactics that pro Valorant players use in competitive matches. Ranking Reyna mains can be tough as Reyna has a very low pick rate in recent tournaments and professional players switch up their roles quite often. Here are some of the best pro Reyna players in the business.

Best Reyna mains in professional Valorant tournaments

5) Jinggg

Wang Jing "Jinggg" Jie is a Valorant player from Singapore. He currently plays for Paper Rex, who has reportedly admitted that they struggled with consistency before adding Jinggg to the roster. Reyna has a pick rate of only 5 percent at the Masters Reykjavik and has largely fallen out of favour in the pro meta as her abilities mostly benefit herself and do little to help set up a team play.

However, none of that mattered to Jinggg as he went on a rampage at the recent masters, stopping DRX in its tracks. When Reyna gets started she’s very hard to stop and Jinggg showed us why that is at the recent Valorant Masters.

4) Poiz

Michael "poiz" Possis is an American player who currently plays for the Cloud9 Blue. He has been an integral part of Cloud9’s recent success. One of the main responsibilities of a Duelist is to get early frags to give their team an advantage, and Poiz has been doing that for quite a while now with his aggressive Reyna pushes. Poiz uses Reyna's abilities to the fullest and can change a round’s outcome single-handedly.

3) Asuna

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk is an American player who currently plays for the 100 Thieves. Asuna has been a popular name in the professional circle since the game's inception. Known as one of the best players in the professional leagues, he spends his free time grinding in the ranked queue. Even though the team didn't perform well in Valorant Champions Tour 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1, Asuna supported his team with skillful plays.

2) TenZ

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo is a prodigy in the North American circle and has been one for quite a while. TenZ has got other-worldly aiming skills and Reyna complements this perfectly. Hence, it’s no surprise that TenZ has been featured in quite a few of the top lists when it comes to Valorant. His aiming skills and godly game-sense have been a talking point in the Valorant community.

1)ScreaM

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom from Team Liquid is arguably the best Reyna player. ScreaM is known for his ultra-aggressive playstyle and one taps. ScreaM is a former Counter Strike Global Offensive Professional who left the scene in order to advance in esports career and joined Team Liquid’s Valorant roster. ScreaM is known for his insane pin-point accuracy and going up against ScreaM while he is on Reyna is a nightmare for even the top professional Valorant players.

