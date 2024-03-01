Karmine Corp vs. Team Heretics - VCT EMEA Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Karmine Corp vs. Team Heretics is the Grand Finals matchup of VCT EMEA Kickoff. The event started with a total of eleven teams that competed against each other to qualify for Masters Madrid. These teams went through the Group Stage, Play-Ins, and the Playoffs to finally secure their spots for the international event.

The Playoffs stage was filled with two huge upsets. In the first match, Team Heretics created history as they destroyed the renowned FPX (FunPlus Phoenix) core in NAVI by a 2-0 scoreline in the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series.

Later, Karmine Corp was able to do the same to the best team of 2023, Fnatic, as they decimated them with a 2-0 win. As a result, Team Heretics and Karmine Corp have qualified for Masters Madrid.

Karmine Corp vs. Team Heretics - Who will win the VCT EMEA Kickoff?

Predictions

Team Heretics made many changes to their roster coming into the 2024 season. These have paid off big time as they have demolished all their competition in the Kickoff event. Their latest win against NAVI saw them be down by a huge margin on the first map, only to come back later and deliver one of the biggest upsets in the EMEA region.

Karmine Corp's journey has been very similar to Team Heretics' at this Kickoff. This new roster had to fight it out through the Play-Ins and then go on to defeat the best team from 2023, Fnatic, which they did in a dominating fashion. Karmine Corp has proved that they are a team to be feared.

The matchup of Karmine Corp vs. Team Heretics favors the former sheerly due to the fact that they defeated a world-class team like Fnatic in their recent match. However, Team Heretics is not far behind, and this Grand Finals is most likely going to be a very close series.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. The most recent was during the VCT EMEA Kickoff event, where Team Heretics won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

Karmine Corp's most recent match was against Fnatic in the VCT EMEA Kickoff, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Team Heretics' most recent match was during the same event, where they won their Bo3 series by 2-0.

Potential Lineups

Karmine Corp

Martin " MAGNUM " Penkov (IGL)

" Penkov (IGL) Tomás " tomaszy " Machado

" Machado Marshall " N4RRATE " Massey

" Massey Martin " marteen " Pátek

" Pátek Ryad " sh1n " Ensaad

" Ensaad Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov (Head Coach)

Team Heretics:

Ricardas " Boo " Lukaševičius (IGL)

" Lukaševičius (IGL) Dominykas " MiniBoo " Lukaševičius

" Lukaševičius Enes " RieNss " Ecirli

" Ecirli Benjy " benjyfishy " Fish

" Fish Patryk " paTiTek " Fabrowski

" Fabrowski Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Karmine Corp vs Team Heretics

Readers can watch Karmine Corp vs. Team Heretics on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA. The series will take place on March 1 at 8 am PDT / 5 pm CET / 9:30 pm IST / 1 am JST (next day). Here are the links:

Karmine Corp vs Team Heretics on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Karmine Corp vs Team Heretcis on YouTube: Watch here

