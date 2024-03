Patryk "paTiTek" Fabrowski is the primary Flex/Initiator on Team Heretic's Valorant squad. He has played a vital role for the team since he joined. Although Team Heretics recently lost to Karmine Corp, a French organization, in the VCT EMEA Kick-Off final, his presence improved their performance significantly.

This article discusses paTiTek's Valorant settings, including his key binds, mouse sensitivity, and more.

Everything to know about paTiTek's Valorant settings

All of paTiTek's Valorant settings are listed below:

Mouse

DPI - 400

400 Sensitivity - 0.82

0.82 Scoped Sensitivity - 1

1 ADS Sensitivity - Unknown

Unknown eDPI - 328

328 Polling Rate - 1000 Hz

1000 Hz Raw Input Buffer - On

On Windows Sensitivity - 6

Crosshair

Primary

Colour - White

White Crosshair Colour - #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines - On

On Outline Opacity - 1

1 Outline Thickness - 1

1 Center Dot - On

On Center Dot Opacity - 1

1 Center Dot Thickness - 2

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines - On

On Inner Line Opacity - 1

1 Inner Line Length - 0

0 Inner Line Thickness - 0

0 Inner Line Offset - 0

0 Movement Error - Off

Off Firing Error - Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines - Off

Off Movement Error - Off

Off Movement Error Multiplier - 0

0 Firing Error - Off

Off Firing Error Multiplier - 0

Crosshair Code -

Unknown

Keyboard

Keybinds

Walk: L-shift

L-shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability: E

E Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate - Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation - Based on side

Based on side Keep Player Centered - Off

Off Minimap size - 1.1

1.1 Minimap Zoom - 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones - On

On Show Map Region Names - Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution - 1920×1080

1920×1080 Aspect Ratio - 16×9

16×9 Aspect Ratio Method - Fill

Fill Display Mode - Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multi Threaded Rendering - On

On Material Quality - Low

Low Texture Quality - Low

Low Detail Quality - Low

Low UI Quality - Low

Low Vignette - Off

Off VSync - Off

Off Anti-Aliasing - None

None Anisotropic Filtering - 1x

1x Improve Clarity - Off

Off Experimental Sharpening - Unknown

Unknown Bloom - Off

Off Distortion - Off

Off Cast Shadows - Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Colour - Unknown

Equipment

Mouse - Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black Keyboard - Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Logitech G Pro X Keyboard Headset - Logitech G Pro X Headset

Logitech G Pro X Headset Mousepad - Logitech G640 Original

Logitech G640 Original Monitor - AOC AG251FZ2E

Those who wish to emulate paTiTek's playstyle can change their Valorant settings in-game under the "Settings" menu.

Gamers are encouraged to use the settings that most closely match their preferred style of play.

Check out more Valorant guides here:

