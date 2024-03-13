LOUD qck's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Gabriel "qck" Lima, a Brazilian professional gamer, serves as the primary Duelist for LOUD's Valorant team. At the beginning of the VCT Americas 2024, he officially became a member of that lineup. After qck joined the team, their performance improved significantly. They eventually qualified for the VCT Americas Kick-Off finals, where they lost to Sentinels and were lower-seeded to represent the Americas in the Masters Madrid.

This article will provide qck's Valorant settings, which include his mouse sensitivity, key bindings, and more.

Everything to know about qck's Valorant settings

Here is what qck uses to play Valorant:

Mouse

DPI - 800

800 Sensitivity - 0.22

0.22 Scoped Sensitivity - 1

1 ADS Sensitivity - Unknown

Unknown eDPI - 176

176 Polling Rate - 1000

1000 Raw Input Buffer - Unknown

Unknown Windows Sensitivity - 6

Crosshair

Primary

Colour - Black

Black Crosshair Colour - #000000

#000000 Outlines - Off

Off Outline Opacity - 0

0 Outline Thickness - 0

0 Center Dot - Off

Off Center Dot Opacity - 0

0 Center Dot Thickness - 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines - On

On Inner Line Opacity - 1

1 Inner Line Length - 3

3 Inner Line Thickness - 2

2 Inner Line Offset - 0

0 Movement Error - Off

Off Firing Error - Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines - Off

Off Movement Error - On

On Movement Error Multiplier - 1

1 Firing Error - On

On Firing Error Multiplier - 1

Crosshair Code -

0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0l;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0

Keyboard

Keybinds

Walk: L-shift

L-shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: E

E Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 5

Mouse 5 Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 4

Mouse 4 Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: F

Map

Rotate - Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation - Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered - On

On Minimap size - 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom - 0.915

0.915 Minimap Vision Cones - On

On Show Map Region Names - Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution - 1280x1024

1280x1024 Aspect Ratio - 5:4

5:4 Aspect Ratio Method - Fill

Fill Display Mode - Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multi Threaded Rendering - On

On Material Quality - Low

Low Texture Quality - Low

Low Detail Quality - Low

Low UI Quality - Low

Low Vignette - Off

Off VSync - Off

Off Anti-Aliasing - None

None Anisotropic Filtering - 1x

1x Improve Clarity - On

- On Experimental Sharpening - On

On Bloom - On

On Distortion - Off

Off Cast Shadows - Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Colour - Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Equipment

Mouse - Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition

Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition Keyboard - Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini Headset - Razer BlackShark V2 Pro White

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro White Mousepad - Yuki Aim Kitsune

Yuki Aim Kitsune Monitor - Zowie XL2566K

Check out more Valorant guides here:

