LOUD qck's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Gabriel "qck" Lima, a Brazilian professional gamer, serves as the primary Duelist for LOUD's Valorant team. At the beginning of the VCT Americas 2024, he officially became a member of that lineup. After qck joined the team, their performance improved significantly. They eventually qualified for the VCT Americas Kick-Off finals, where they lost to Sentinels and were lower-seeded to represent the Americas in the Masters Madrid.
This article will provide qck's Valorant settings, which include his mouse sensitivity, key bindings, and more.
Everything to know about qck's Valorant settings
Here is what qck uses to play Valorant:
Mouse
- DPI - 800
- Sensitivity - 0.22
- Scoped Sensitivity - 1
- ADS Sensitivity - Unknown
- eDPI - 176
- Polling Rate - 1000
- Raw Input Buffer - Unknown
- Windows Sensitivity - 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Colour - Black
- Crosshair Colour - #000000
- Outlines - Off
- Outline Opacity - 0
- Outline Thickness - 0
- Center Dot - Off
- Center Dot Opacity - 0
- Center Dot Thickness - 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines - On
- Inner Line Opacity - 1
- Inner Line Length - 3
- Inner Line Thickness - 2
- Inner Line Offset - 0
- Movement Error - Off
- Firing Error - Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines - Off
- Movement Error - On
- Movement Error Multiplier - 1
- Firing Error - On
- Firing Error Multiplier - 1
Crosshair Code -
0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0l;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0
Keyboard
Keybinds
- Walk: L-shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon : 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 5
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: F
Map
- Rotate - Rotate
- Fixed Orientation - Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered - On
- Minimap size - 1.2
- Minimap Zoom - 0.915
- Minimap Vision Cones - On
- Show Map Region Names - Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution - 1280x1024
- Aspect Ratio - 5:4
- Aspect Ratio Method - Fill
- Display Mode - Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multi Threaded Rendering - On
- Material Quality - Low
- Texture Quality - Low
- Detail Quality - Low
- UI Quality - Low
- Vignette - Off
- VSync - Off
- Anti-Aliasing - None
- Anisotropic Filtering - 1x
- Improve Clarity - On
- Experimental Sharpening - On
- Bloom - On
- Distortion - Off
- Cast Shadows - Off
Accessibility
Enemy Highlight Colour - Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Equipment
- Mouse - Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition
- Keyboard - Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini
- Headset - Razer BlackShark V2 Pro White
- Mousepad - Yuki Aim Kitsune
- Monitor - Zowie XL2566K
Check out more Valorant guides here:
t3xture Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, key binds, sensitivity, and more || TenZ’s Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more || Saadhak's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more || ZmjjKK's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more