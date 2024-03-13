  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • LOUD qck's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

LOUD qck's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

By Aatish Ghosh
Modified Mar 13, 2024 20:46 GMT
qck, primary Duelist for LOUD (Image via Riot Games)
qck, primary Duelist for LOUD (Image via Riot Games)

Gabriel "qck" Lima, a Brazilian professional gamer, serves as the primary Duelist for LOUD's Valorant team. At the beginning of the VCT Americas 2024, he officially became a member of that lineup. After qck joined the team, their performance improved significantly. They eventually qualified for the VCT Americas Kick-Off finals, where they lost to Sentinels and were lower-seeded to represent the Americas in the Masters Madrid.

This article will provide qck's Valorant settings, which include his mouse sensitivity, key bindings, and more.

Everything to know about qck's Valorant settings

Here is what qck uses to play Valorant:

Mouse

  • DPI - 800
  • Sensitivity - 0.22
  • Scoped Sensitivity - 1
  • ADS Sensitivity - Unknown
  • eDPI - 176
  • Polling Rate - 1000
  • Raw Input Buffer - Unknown
  • Windows Sensitivity - 6

Crosshair

Primary

  • Colour - Black
  • Crosshair Colour - #000000
  • Outlines - Off
  • Outline Opacity - 0
  • Outline Thickness - 0
  • Center Dot - Off
  • Center Dot Opacity - 0
  • Center Dot Thickness - 0

Inner Lines

  • Show Inner Lines - On
  • Inner Line Opacity - 1
  • Inner Line Length - 3
  • Inner Line Thickness - 2
  • Inner Line Offset - 0
  • Movement Error - Off
  • Firing Error - Off

Outer Lines

  • Show Outer Lines - Off
  • Movement Error - On
  • Movement Error Multiplier - 1
  • Firing Error - On
  • Firing Error Multiplier - 1

Crosshair Code -

0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0l;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0

Keyboard

Keybinds

  • Walk: L-shift
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Jump: Space Bar
  • Use Object: E
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Equip Melee Weapon : 3
  • Equip Spike: 4
  • Use/Equip Ability: C
  • Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 5
  • Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 4
  • Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: F

Map

  • Rotate - Rotate
  • Fixed Orientation - Based On Side
  • Keep Player Centered - On
  • Minimap size - 1.2
  • Minimap Zoom - 0.915
  • Minimap Vision Cones - On
  • Show Map Region Names - Never

Video Settings

General

  • Resolution - 1280x1024
  • Aspect Ratio - 5:4
  • Aspect Ratio Method - Fill
  • Display Mode - Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

  • Multi Threaded Rendering - On
  • Material Quality - Low
  • Texture Quality - Low
  • Detail Quality - Low
  • UI Quality - Low
  • Vignette - Off
  • VSync - Off
  • Anti-Aliasing - None
  • Anisotropic Filtering - 1x
  • Improve Clarity - On
  • Experimental Sharpening - On
  • Bloom - On
  • Distortion - Off
  • Cast Shadows - Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Colour - Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Equipment

  • Mouse - Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition
  • Keyboard - Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini
  • Headset - Razer BlackShark V2 Pro White
  • Mousepad - Yuki Aim Kitsune
  • Monitor - Zowie XL2566K

Check out more Valorant guides here:

t3xture Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, key binds, sensitivity, and more || TenZ’s Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more || Saadhak's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more || ZmjjKK's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?