johnqt's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Mouhamed "johnqt" Ouarid is a Moroccan professional player who plays as the in-game leader (IGL) for Sentinel's Valorant team. He was their missing element from the previous season. After he joined the squad in 2024, the team's performance significantly improved, and they also managed to defeat a dominant Brazilian side, LOUD.
A detailed view of johnqt's Valorant settings in 2024 is provided in this article. Read on for an in-depth overview.
Everything to know about johnqt's Valorant settings
Sentinels are well-known in the Valorant professional scene after winning the Masters Reykjavik, the inaugural Valorant LAN tournament, in 2021. Following that, the team faced some ups and in 2023.
Sentinels won the Americas Kick-Off tournament and are the higher-seeded team representing the Americas after a significant team revamp following johnqt's arrival in September 2023.
All of johnqt's Valorant settings are listed below.
Mouse
- DPI - 1600
- Sensitivity - 0.2
- Scoped Sensitivity - 1
- ADS Sensitivity - 1
- eDPI - 320
- Poling Rate - 1000Hz
- Raw Input Buffer - On
- Windows Sensitivity - 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Colour - Yellow Green
- Crosshair Colour - #7fff00
- Outlines - Off
- Outline Opacity - 0
- Outline Thickness - 0
- Center Dot - Off
- Center Dot Opacity - 0
- Center Dot Thickness - 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines - On
- Inner Line Opacity - 1
- Inner Line Length - 5
- Inner Line Thickness - 2
- Inner Line Offset - 2
- Movement Error - Off
- Firing Error - Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines - Off
- Movement Error - Off
- Movement Error Multiplier - 0
- Firing Error - Off
- Firing Error Multiplier - 0
Crosshair Code -
0;p;0;s;1;P;c;2;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0
Keyboard
Keybinds
- Walk: L-shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon : 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Z
- Use/Equip Ability 3: X
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: V
Map
- Rotate - Rotate
- Fixed Orientation - Based on side
- Keep Player Centered - Off
- Minimap size - 1.1
- Minimap Zoom - 1
- Minimap Vision Cones - On
- Show Map Region Names - Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution - 1600x900
- Aspect Ratio - 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method - Letterbox
- Display Mode - Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multi Threaded Rendering - On
- Material Quality - Med
- Texture Quality - Low
- Detail Quality - Low
- UI Quality - Low
- Vignette - Off
- VSync - Off
- Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering - 4x
- Improve Clarity - Off
- Experimental Sharpening - Off
- Bloom - On
- Distortion - Off
- Cast Shadows - Off
Accessibility
Enemy Highlight Colour - Red (Default)
Equipment
- Mouse - Logitech G pro-X Superlight 2 (Black)
- Keyboard - Wooting 60 HE
- Headset - HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad - Artisan Ninja FX Zero (soft)
- Monitor - ZOWIE XL2566K
Those who wish to mimic Johnqt's playstyle can employ the settings above. Players can change them in-game under the "Settings" menu.
That said, choose the settings that most closely match your preferred style of play.
Check out more Valorant guides here:
t3xture Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, key binds, sensitivity, and more || TenZ’s Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more || Saadhak's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more