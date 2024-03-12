johnqt's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Mouhamed "johnqt" Ouarid is a Moroccan professional player who plays as the in-game leader (IGL) for Sentinel's Valorant team. He was their missing element from the previous season. After he joined the squad in 2024, the team's performance significantly improved, and they also managed to defeat a dominant Brazilian side, LOUD.

A detailed view of johnqt's Valorant settings in 2024 is provided in this article. Read on for an in-depth overview.

Everything to know about johnqt's Valorant settings

Sentinels are well-known in the Valorant professional scene after winning the Masters Reykjavik, the inaugural Valorant LAN tournament, in 2021. Following that, the team faced some ups and in 2023.

Sentinels won the Americas Kick-Off tournament and are the higher-seeded team representing the Americas after a significant team revamp following johnqt's arrival in September 2023.

All of johnqt's Valorant settings are listed below.

Mouse

DPI - 1600

1600 Sensitivity - 0.2

0.2 Scoped Sensitivity - 1

1 ADS Sensitivity - 1

1 eDPI - 320

320 Poling Rate - 1000Hz

1000Hz Raw Input Buffer - On

On Windows Sensitivity - 6

Crosshair

Primary

Colour - Yellow Green

Yellow Green Crosshair Colour - #7fff00

#7fff00 Outlines - Off

Off Outline Opacity - 0

0 Outline Thickness - 0

0 Center Dot - Off

Off Center Dot Opacity - 0

0 Center Dot Thickness - 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines - On

On Inner Line Opacity - 1

1 Inner Line Length - 5

5 Inner Line Thickness - 2

2 Inner Line Offset - 2

2 Movement Error - Off

Off Firing Error - Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines - Off

Off Movement Error - Off

Off Movement Error Multiplier - 0

0 Firing Error - Off

Off Firing Error Multiplier - 0

Crosshair Code -

0;p;0;s;1;P;c;2;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0

Keyboard

Keybinds

Walk: L-shift

L-shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Down

Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Down Use Object: E

E Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Z

Z Use/Equip Ability 3: X

X Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: V

Map

Rotate - Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation - Based on side

Based on side Keep Player Centered - Off

Off Minimap size - 1.1

1.1 Minimap Zoom - 1

1 Minimap Vision Cones - On

On Show Map Region Names - Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution - 1600x900

1600x900 Aspect Ratio - 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method - Letterbox

Letterbox Display Mode - Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multi Threaded Rendering - On

On Material Quality - Med

Med Texture Quality - Low

Low Detail Quality - Low

Low UI Quality - Low

Low Vignette - Off

Off VSync - Off

Off Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 4x

4x Anisotropic Filtering - 4x

4x Improve Clarity - Off

Off Experimental Sharpening - Off

Off Bloom - On

On Distortion - Off

Off Cast Shadows - Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Colour - Red (Default)

Equipment

Mouse - Logitech G pro-X Superlight 2 (Black)

Logitech G pro-X Superlight 2 (Black) Keyboard - Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Headset - HyperX Cloud II

HyperX Cloud II Mousepad - Artisan Ninja FX Zero (soft)

Artisan Ninja FX Zero (soft) Monitor - ZOWIE XL2566K

Those who wish to mimic Johnqt's playstyle can employ the settings above. Players can change them in-game under the "Settings" menu.

That said, choose the settings that most closely match your preferred style of play.

