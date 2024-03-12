Munchkin's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

Munchkin's Valorant settings will be of interest to those looking to play like the Korean esports star. While simply emulating the settings used by professionals won't lead to you performing like them, it can be a good start. Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beom currently plays for Gen.G. He has mostly played Viper in 2024 but has filled in the role of KAY/O whenever required.
This article tells you everything you need to know about Munchkin's Valorant settings.
Gen.G Munchkin's Valorant settings in 2024
Note: Munchkin's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Here are Munchkin's Valorant settings:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.35
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- eDPI: 280
- Hz: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Crosshair Color: #00ffff
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code
- 0;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: Unknown
- Minimap Zoom: Unknown
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1440x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: Unknown
- Material Quality: Unknown
- Texture Quality: Unknown
- Detail Quality: Unknown
- UI Quality: Unknown
- Vignette: Unknown
- VSync: Unknown
- Anti-Aliasing: Unknown
- Anisotropic Filtering: Unknown
- Improve Clarity: Unknown
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Unknown
- Distortion: Unknown
- Cast Shadows: Unknown
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL
- Headphones: Sennheiser GAME ONE
- Mousepad: X-raypad Equate
Munchkin was one of the anchors of the Gen.G Valorant squad in 2023, and his consistency continues into the 2024 season. The squad has emerged as the victors of the Pacific Kickoff tournament and is set to make waves at VCT Masters Madrid.
