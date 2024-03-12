Munchkin's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

Munchkin's Valorant settings will be of interest to those looking to play like the Korean esports star. While simply emulating the settings used by professionals won't lead to you performing like them, it can be a good start. Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beom currently plays for Gen.G. He has mostly played Viper in 2024 but has filled in the role of KAY/O whenever required.

This article tells you everything you need to know about Munchkin's Valorant settings.

Gen.G Munchkin's Valorant settings in 2024

munchkin with his Gen.G teammates (Image via Riot Games)

Note: Munchkin's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Here are Munchkin's Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.35

Scoped Sensitivity: 1

ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

eDPI: 280

Hz: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Crosshair Color: #00ffff

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code

0;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: Unknown

Minimap Zoom: Unknown

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1440x1080

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: Unknown

Material Quality: Unknown

Texture Quality: Unknown

Detail Quality: Unknown

UI Quality: Unknown

Vignette: Unknown

VSync: Unknown

Anti-Aliasing: Unknown

Anisotropic Filtering: Unknown

Improve Clarity: Unknown

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Unknown

Distortion: Unknown

Cast Shadows: Unknown

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL

Headphones: Sennheiser GAME ONE

Mousepad: X-raypad Equate

Munchkin was one of the anchors of the Gen.G Valorant squad in 2023, and his consistency continues into the 2024 season. The squad has emerged as the victors of the Pacific Kickoff tournament and is set to make waves at VCT Masters Madrid.

