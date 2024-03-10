Mindfreak’s Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Mindfreak’s Valorant settings will improve your aim and elevate your gaming experience, whether you're a seasoned veteran or a beginner. He started his esports journey with Counter-Strike in 2015. After spending some time playing this title, he was acquired by Paper Rex in 2020.

He has led his team to several victories with his precise aiming and clever strategies. It's also worth noting that his team secured the second spot in the VCT Pacific kickoff and qualified for the VCT Madrid. This article provides you with Mindfreak’s Valorant settings, keybindings, sensitivity, and more

Mindfreak’s Valorant settings in 2024

One of the most famous players in the APAC region is Aaron “Mindfreak” Leonhart. His mechanical skills, calmness, and pinpoint accuracy often make fans search for Mindfreak’s Valorant settings. Here's what he uses to play the game:

Mindfreak's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.6

eDPI: 240

ADS Sensitivity: 1

Scope Sensitivity: 0.9

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: on

Center Dot: Off

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button 4

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2556K

Mouse: VAXEE ZYGEN NP-01S Wireless Black

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft Orange

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

In Mindfreak's Valorant career, he has achieved many victories. Some of the notable ones include:

Champions Tour 2024: Pacific Kickoff: 2nd

AfreecaTV Valorant League: 2nd

Valorant Champions 2023: 2nd

Champions Tour 2023: Masters Tokyo: 3rd

Champions Tour 2023: Pacific League: 1st

Valorant India Invitational by Galaxy Racer: 1st

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen: 2nd

Champions Tourn Asia-Pacific Stage2: Challengers Playoffs: 1st

Champions Tour Malaysia & Singapore Stage 2: Challengers: 1st

While replicating his success is going to be hard, the settings provided above will improve players' gameplay experience.

