Mindfreak’s Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Mindfreak’s Valorant settings will improve your aim and elevate your gaming experience, whether you're a seasoned veteran or a beginner. He started his esports journey with Counter-Strike in 2015. After spending some time playing this title, he was acquired by Paper Rex in 2020.
He has led his team to several victories with his precise aiming and clever strategies. It's also worth noting that his team secured the second spot in the VCT Pacific kickoff and qualified for the VCT Madrid. This article provides you with Mindfreak’s Valorant settings, keybindings, sensitivity, and more
Mindfreak’s Valorant settings in 2024
One of the most famous players in the APAC region is Aaron “Mindfreak” Leonhart. His mechanical skills, calmness, and pinpoint accuracy often make fans search for Mindfreak’s Valorant settings. Here's what he uses to play the game:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.6
- eDPI: 240
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- Scope Sensitivity: 0.9
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: on
- Center Dot: Off
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button 4
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: Off
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2556K
- Mouse: VAXEE ZYGEN NP-01S Wireless Black
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft Orange
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
In Mindfreak's Valorant career, he has achieved many victories. Some of the notable ones include:
- Champions Tour 2024: Pacific Kickoff: 2nd
- AfreecaTV Valorant League: 2nd
- Valorant Champions 2023: 2nd
- Champions Tour 2023: Masters Tokyo: 3rd
- Champions Tour 2023: Pacific League: 1st
- Valorant India Invitational by Galaxy Racer: 1st
- Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen: 2nd
- Champions Tourn Asia-Pacific Stage2: Challengers Playoffs: 1st
- Champions Tour Malaysia & Singapore Stage 2: Challengers: 1st
While replicating his success is going to be hard, the settings provided above will improve players' gameplay experience.
