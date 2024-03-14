 5 players to look out for at VCT Masters Madrid

VCT Masters Madrid will be the first international event of Valorant's 2024 season. Eight of the world's best teams will compete against one another to become the first Masters winner this year. They will fight against each other in a Swiss Stage format to qualify for the Playoffs.

So far, VCT 2024 has had a lot of unexpected teams and players that surprised everyone. As a result, the Valorant esports scene has seen the emergence of numerous outstanding talents this year.

Let us check out the five players to look out for in VCT Master's Madrid.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Players to look out for at VCT Masters Madrid

1) Zekken

Zekken is a player for Sentinels at VCT Americas (Image via Riot Games)

Zachary "zekken" Patrone is currently the main Duelist for Sentinels, who in the past VCT matches has played different Initiator roles like Sova, Skye, and KAY/O, making him a flex/Duelist to watch out for.

Zekken decided to stay back with the Sentinels for the 2024 season. The team has benefited greatly from his role shift to lead Duelist. Zekken is undoubtedly one of the most reliable Duelists in the Americas league. With focused aim and game sense, he can convert most of his fights into winning rounds for his team, letting his org receive early advantages and posing challenges for many teams in VCT Masters Madrid.

2) TenZ

TenZ is currently a primary Smoker for Sentinels (Image via Riot Games)

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo is presently the main Controller for Sentinels, who primarily plays Omen in major maps as this Agent lets Tenz play both aggressively and passively. He can play Yoru on selective maps when necessary.

TenZ's primary aim has been to become more flexible for his squad in 2024 by stepping away from his typical Duelist role. His aggressive Omen gameplay significantly impacted his squad, making Sentinels the winner of VCT Americas 2024. This Controller Agent is ideal for TenZ as this role lets him use his sharp aim and game sense by lurking around the maps, allowing him to cut off the rotation of the opponent team. This unorthodox playstyle, precise aim, and flawless utility leveraging make him one of the most lethal opponents in the VCT Masters Madrid.

3) Tuyz

Tuyz at VCT Americas Kickoff (Image via Riot Games)

Arthur "tuyz" Andrade is currently the primary Controller for LOUD, and he is often seen on Agents like Omen, Brimstone, and sometimes even specialized ones like Harbor on some specific maps. His most preferred choice is Omen due to his flexible utility, which allows him to lurk around the map while providing utility for the team from the other side.

Tuyz, who joined LOUD in 2022 as a rookie, became a reliable player after his performance in the recent matches in the 2023 season of VCT Americas. He can win most of his solo fights with his precise aim and confidence, bringing the team some early-round advantages. Although LOUD lost the finals of the Americas Kickoff event, tuyz played an impressive season with 190.8 ACS (Average Combat Score), making him one of the most lethal opponents in Valorant Masters Madrid.

4) ZmjjKK

ZmjjKK is the Primary duelist for EDward Gaming (Image via Riot Games)

Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang is the primary lead Duelist for EDward Gaming; however, in recent VCT CN matches, he has been seen playing as KAY/O, an important Initiator on specific maps.

The most surprising professional Valorant player from last year, ZmjjKK, was unquestionably one of the most excellent Operators, and his Jett plays often produced some highlights-worthy moments. ZmjjKK earned an impressive ACS recently and won the China Kickoff event by staying with EDward Gaming for the 2024 season.

ZmjjKK gained attention during VCT Masters Tokyo and will be a strong contender in Master Madrid.

5) Boo

Boo, IGL for Team Heretics at VCT Masters Madrid (Image via Riot Games)

Ričardas "Boo" Lukaševičius is the primary Controller for Team Heretics and mostly plays Agents like Omen, Astra, and Viper for his squad. Boo has also played the role of a Duelist in the past.

After his team's disappointing performance in the previous season, there was a major squad overhaul. A lot of rookies were signed on this new squad, including MiniBoo, Boo's younger brother. Together, they utterly destroyed their opponents and became the champions of VCT EMEA 2024, securing the higher seed from the EMEA region in VCT Masters Madrid. Boo is a wise in-game leader (IGL) that consistently provides value to his squad and can step up as an extra player when needed. He will be essential to Heretics' performance at VCT Masters Madrid.

