Sheydos’ Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

Sheydos’ Valorant settings will help you master the Sentinels role in every Valorant map in-game. Bogdan “Sheydos” Naumov is a Russian professional Valorant player, playing under KOI’s banner. He’s well known for his exceptional Sentinel setups on Agents such as Killjoy and Cypher. Additionally, being a versatile player, he often fills in the role of Controller.
This Russian beast started his Valorant career in a small Russian team and made headlines after joining Gambit Esports. Throughout his career, he won several A-tier tournaments under their banner. Amidst them, the most notable victory was in 2021 when he won the VCT 2021: Stage 3 Masters Berlin and got second place in Valorant Champions 2021.
That being said, the following article will showcase all of Sheydos’ Valorant settings including his crosshair, mouse sensitivity, video settings, and more.
Note: Sheydos' Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net and prosettings.gg.
KOI’s Sheydos’ Valorant settings in 2024
Sheydos is currently playing in VCT 2024: EMEA Stage 1 to earn an early spot in the VCT Masters Shanghai 2024. As one of the rising faces in the Valorant competitive scene, he’s definitely a top contender for winning the best Sentinel player of the tournament.
Below mentioned is a list of Sheydos’ Valorant settings in 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.83
- eDPI: 322
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1.1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Red
- Crosshair Color: #ff0000
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 2
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.9
- Minimap Zoom: 0.753
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Nvidia Reflex: On+Boost
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: Zowie XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red
- Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
Hence, this sums up all about Sheydos' Valorant settings in 2024. As professionals tend to change their settings frequently, we promise to update the article accordingly.
To read more articles like Sheydos’ Valorant settings, click here:
- starxo’s Valorant settings
- Keiko’s Valorant settings
- Enzo’s Valorant settings
- Jinggg’s Valorant settings
- Lakia’s Valorant settings