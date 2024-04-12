Sheydos’ Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

Sheydos’ Valorant settings will help you master the Sentinels role in every Valorant map in-game. Bogdan “Sheydos” Naumov is a Russian professional Valorant player, playing under KOI’s banner. He’s well known for his exceptional Sentinel setups on Agents such as Killjoy and Cypher. Additionally, being a versatile player, he often fills in the role of Controller.

This Russian beast started his Valorant career in a small Russian team and made headlines after joining Gambit Esports. Throughout his career, he won several A-tier tournaments under their banner. Amidst them, the most notable victory was in 2021 when he won the VCT 2021: Stage 3 Masters Berlin and got second place in Valorant Champions 2021.

That being said, the following article will showcase all of Sheydos’ Valorant settings including his crosshair, mouse sensitivity, video settings, and more.

Note: Sheydos' Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net and prosettings.gg.

KOI’s Sheydos’ Valorant settings in 2024

Sheydos is currently playing in VCT 2024: EMEA Stage 1 to earn an early spot in the VCT Masters Shanghai 2024. As one of the rising faces in the Valorant competitive scene, he’s definitely a top contender for winning the best Sentinel player of the tournament.

Below mentioned is a list of Sheydos’ Valorant settings in 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 Sensitivity: 0.83

0.83 eDPI: 322

322 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown Scoped Sensitivity: 1.1

1.1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Red

Red Crosshair Color: #ff0000

#ff0000 Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 2

2 Center Dot: On

On Center Dot Opacity : 1

: 1 Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 2: E

E Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based on side

Based on side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Zoom: 0.753

0.753 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

1280x960 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Letterbox Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Nvidia Reflex: On+Boost

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

MSAA 2x Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

4x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2546K

Zowie XL2546K Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2

Razer Gigantus V2 Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Logitech G Pro X Keyboard Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Hence, this sums up all about Sheydos' Valorant settings in 2024. As professionals tend to change their settings frequently, we promise to update the article accordingly.

