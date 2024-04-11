Enzo’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

Enzo’s Valorant settings are optimal for players who wish to master Initiator Agent utilities as well as dominate with aim in the arena. Hailing from France, Enzo “Enzo” Mestari is a professional Valorant player. He’s currently playing for Team Liquid where he has filled the IGL role. He’s best known for his exceptional utility usage during early rounds and after-plant scenarios. Agents like Skye, Sova, and Gekko are his forte.
Enzo started his Valorant career back in 2020 and has played for several tier-1 and tier-2 teams. Among these, his most notable performance was under Fnatic’s banner. He played an integral part in the European powerhouse’s win at VCT 2022: EMEA Stage 2 Challengers. Throughout his career, Enzo has won several A, B, and C-tier tournaments including Valorant Challengers 2023 Northern Europe, Occitanie Esports 2020, Finest Invitational, and more.
That being said, this article will explore Enzo’s Valorant settings including his sensitivity, crosshair settings, key binds, and more in 2024.
Note: Enzo's Valorant settings have been fetched from prosettings.gg and prosettings.net
Team Liquid’s Enzo’s Valorant settings in 2024
Currently, Enzo is participating in VCT 2024: EMEA Stage 1, and is likely to win the tournament which will open Team Liquid’s door for an early entry to VCT Masters Shanghai 2024.
Below mentioned is a list of Enzo's Valorant settings in 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.314
- eDPI: 251.2
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Red
- Crosshair Color: #ff0000
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 6
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Of
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: A
- Use/Equip Ability 2: F
- Use/Equip Ability 3: V
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: Zowie XL2546
- Mouse: Lamzu Atlantis OG V2 4k
- Mousepad: VAXEE PB
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2
- Headset: HyperX Cloud III
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel i7-10700k
- Graphics Card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 Super
That’s it regarding Team Liquid’s IGL Enzo’s Valorant settings in 2024.
