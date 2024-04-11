Enzo’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

Enzo’s Valorant settings are optimal for players who wish to master Initiator Agent utilities as well as dominate with aim in the arena. Hailing from France, Enzo “Enzo” Mestari is a professional Valorant player. He’s currently playing for Team Liquid where he has filled the IGL role. He’s best known for his exceptional utility usage during early rounds and after-plant scenarios. Agents like Skye, Sova, and Gekko are his forte.

Enzo started his Valorant career back in 2020 and has played for several tier-1 and tier-2 teams. Among these, his most notable performance was under Fnatic’s banner. He played an integral part in the European powerhouse’s win at VCT 2022: EMEA Stage 2 Challengers. Throughout his career, Enzo has won several A, B, and C-tier tournaments including Valorant Challengers 2023 Northern Europe, Occitanie Esports 2020, Finest Invitational, and more.

That being said, this article will explore Enzo’s Valorant settings including his sensitivity, crosshair settings, key binds, and more in 2024.

Note: Enzo's Valorant settings have been fetched from prosettings.gg and prosettings.net

Team Liquid’s Enzo’s Valorant settings in 2024

Currently, Enzo is participating in VCT 2024: EMEA Stage 1, and is likely to win the tournament which will open Team Liquid’s door for an early entry to VCT Masters Shanghai 2024.

Below mentioned is a list of Enzo's Valorant settings in 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.314

0.314 eDPI: 251.2

251.2 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Red

Red Crosshair Color: #ff0000

#ff0000 Outlines: Off

Off Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 6

6 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 1

1 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Of

Of Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: E

E Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: A

A Use/Equip Ability 2: F

F Use/Equip Ability 3: V

V Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based on side

Based on side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

MSAA 2x Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

2x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2546

Zowie XL2546 Mouse: Lamzu Atlantis OG V2 4k

Lamzu Atlantis OG V2 4k Mousepad: VAXEE PB

VAXEE PB Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2

Razer Huntsman V2 Headset: HyperX Cloud III

PC Specs

Processor: Intel i7-10700k

Intel i7-10700k Graphics Card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 Super

That’s it regarding Team Liquid’s IGL Enzo’s Valorant settings in 2024.

