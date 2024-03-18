f0rsakeN's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Featuring significantly high sensitivity, f0rsakeN's Valorant settings suit players who prefer wrist aiming over using their entire arm. Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto is a professional Valorant player for Paper Rex, and he is popularly known for making flashy and bold plays in the game. He tends to swap his settings out quite often, and it's no different for the ongoing Masters Madrid 2024.

Read below for a detailed preview of f0rsakeN's Valorant settings for 2024 and all related information regarding his setup, keybinds, and others.

Everything to know about f0rsakeN's Valorant settings in 2024

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.712

eDPI: 569.6

ADS Sensitivity: 1

Scope Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 2000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Mouse wheel up/ Spacebar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button E

Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse Button C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based on side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.5

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Black

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Headset: HyperX Cloud III

f0rsakeN's Valorant settings are suited to his high-octane performance. He uses a high sensitivity and often plays Agents such as Yoru, who demand a lot of flicking and swiveling action.

Signed to PRX, the player has seen a phenomenal career in Valorant, earning accolades such as first place in Valorant India Invitational, second place in VCT Champions 2023, third place in VCT Masters Tokyo 2023, and so on.

