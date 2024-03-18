f0rsakeN's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Featuring significantly high sensitivity, f0rsakeN's Valorant settings suit players who prefer wrist aiming over using their entire arm. Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto is a professional Valorant player for Paper Rex, and he is popularly known for making flashy and bold plays in the game. He tends to swap his settings out quite often, and it's no different for the ongoing Masters Madrid 2024.
Read below for a detailed preview of f0rsakeN's Valorant settings for 2024 and all related information regarding his setup, keybinds, and others.
Note: The settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Everything to know about f0rsakeN's Valorant settings in 2024
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.712
- eDPI: 569.6
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- Scope Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 2000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse wheel up/ Spacebar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse Button C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.5
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Black
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: HyperX Cloud III
f0rsakeN's Valorant settings are suited to his high-octane performance. He uses a high sensitivity and often plays Agents such as Yoru, who demand a lot of flicking and swiveling action.
Signed to PRX, the player has seen a phenomenal career in Valorant, earning accolades such as first place in Valorant India Invitational, second place in VCT Champions 2023, third place in VCT Masters Tokyo 2023, and so on.
For other Valorant pro settings, check these links below:
Governor II Surf II JitBoyS II Surf II