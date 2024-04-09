Demon1's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

Demon1's Valorant settings will be of interest to those wishing to play like the MVP of the 2023 VCT season. Max “Demon1” Mazanov was a rookie when he replaced Brendan "BcJ" Jensen on the Evil Geniuses squad. However, he quickly took the world by storm as one of the best Duelists in the game's competitive scene.
Presently, Demon1 plays for the NRG Esports lineup in the Americas League. His go-to Agents are Jett and Chamber, but depending on his team's needs, he also plays Brimstone and Astra.
Here are Demon1's Valorant settings in 2024.
NRG Demon1's Valorant settings in 2024
Here are Demon1's Valorant settings:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.1
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- eDPI: 160
- Hz: 4000
- Windows sensitivity: 4
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #ffffff
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
- Override Firing Error Offset: -
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Inner Line Opacity: -
- Inner Line Length: -
- Inner Line Thickness: -
- Inner Line Offset: -
- Movement Error: -
- Firing Error: -
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Outer Line Opacity: -
- Outer Line Length: -
- Outer Line Thickness: -
- Outer Line Offset: -
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Demon1's Crosshair Code
- 0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;m;1;0b;0;1b;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.8
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: On
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Purple (Tritanopia)
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Finalmouse Ultralight X Medium
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rouge
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
Monitor settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 5
- Color Vibrance: 10
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 67
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 6
- Gamma: Gamma 3
- Color Temperature: User Define
- Red: 88
- Green: 93
- Blue: 100
- AMA: High
You can use Demon1's Valorant settings to get better at the game.
