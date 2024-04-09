Demon1's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

Demon1's Valorant settings will be of interest to those wishing to play like the MVP of the 2023 VCT season. Max “Demon1” Mazanov was a rookie when he replaced Brendan "BcJ" Jensen on the Evil Geniuses squad. However, he quickly took the world by storm as one of the best Duelists in the game's competitive scene.

Presently, Demon1 plays for the NRG Esports lineup in the Americas League. His go-to Agents are Jett and Chamber, but depending on his team's needs, he also plays Brimstone and Astra.

Here are Demon1's Valorant settings in 2024.

NRG Demon1's Valorant settings in 2024

Demon1 with his NRG teammates (Image via Riot Games)

Note: Demon1's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.gg and prosettings.net

Here are Demon1's Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

1600 Sensitivity: 0.1

0.1 Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 ADS Sensitivity: 1

1 eDPI: 160

160 Hz: 4000

4000 Windows sensitivity: 4

4 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

White Crosshair Color: #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: On

On Center Dot Opacity: 1

1 Center Dot Thickness: 2

2 Override Firing Error Offset: -

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Off Inner Line Opacity: -

- Inner Line Length: -

- Inner Line Thickness: -

- Inner Line Offset: -

Movement Error: -

- Firing Error: -

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Outer Line Opacity: -

- Outer Line Length: -

- Outer Line Thickness: -

- Outer Line Offset: -

- Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Demon1's Crosshair Code

0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;m;1;0b;0;1b;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Down

Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Down Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based on side

Based on side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.8

0.8 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Ratio Method: Letterbox

Letterbox Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

4x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: On

On Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Purple (Tritanopia)

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

ZOWIE XL2566K Mouse: Finalmouse Ultralight X Medium

Finalmouse Ultralight X Medium Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Headset: HyperX Cloud II

HyperX Cloud II Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rouge

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

Monitor settings

DyAc: Premium

Premium Black eQualizer: 5

5 Color Vibrance: 10

10 Low Blue Light: 0

Picture

Picture Mode: FPS 1

FPS 1 Brightness: 67

67 Contrast: 50

50 Sharpness: 6

6 Gamma: Gamma 3

Gamma 3 Color Temperature: User Define

User Define Red: 88

88 Green: 93

93 Blue: 100

100 AMA: High

You can use Demon1's Valorant settings to get better at the game.

